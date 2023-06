Thoughts and verdicts for evey day of Royal Ascot from TC

10/1 11.00 is great price for Lezoo in Commonwealth Cup

Day One

"I think Modern Games is very solid and I totally respect the favourite. One I like is Chindit and 14/115.00 is a very good each-way price. There's a really nice each-way shape to the race. If I was playing in the race now I would back Chindit at 14/115.00 and Triple Time at 40/141.00."

Possible Bets: Chindit 14/115.00 and Triple Time 40/141.00 (all each-way)

"I've backed Manaccan but the price I got has gone. The 10s, that's available now, on Manaccan is base level. She is two from three at the track and ground versatile. The ground will be fast but maybe not as fast as we think. There are thunderstorms due around Wednesday and Friday, and they have been watering every other day, so it might not be as quick as we think. Manaccan wach-way is one to have on your side."

"I have been a fan of Cicero's Gift but I am not tipping him at the current price of 10/34.33. The angle is going to be on the day. I spoke to Ryan Moore about his book of rides and the one thing I took away from that is that Paddington is the one he is most looking forward to riding.

"My angle into this race is that I will be laying Chaldean for a place if I can get a reasonable price."

Possible bet: Lay Chaldean for a place

Day Two

"I have no view on the race until I see the full field. Grande Dame - Grp 1 place in the Sun Chariot, best form over a mile, course winner. She is 12/113.00 and this race could cut up. Grand Dame would be interesting on the day if she is declared."

"I've had a little bit on Perotto win-only on the Exchange. He is an obvious chance.

I also had a bit on Wanees, when he gets it together he is very capable. I will also give a shout to Symbol of Light who runs for Julie Camacho, who is having a great season."

Day Three

"Dance in the Grass was fifth in Guineas. She's a 33/134.00 chance, and does not have a classic pedigree as such, but if I had to have a bet at the moment she would be the most interest."

Day Four

"One of my bets of the meeting is Lezoo. A group one winner and course winner on fast ground. At 10/111.00 each-way I really like her. I don't see a great deal of depth to this race. I think Little Big Bear at 13/82.62 is vulnerable."

"I backed Meditate each-way at 8/18.80 and 10/111.00 win-only. My angle is that the draw will be key here. If Ryan can get out on the front end, on quick ground, around that bend, Meditate will get a lot nearer to her opponents.

"I think the place part of the bet is pretty safe. If you were having each-way doubles on the day then Meditate has to be in there."

Day Five

"This is a really interesting race. I could put up three bets in it - Hukum, Free Wind and Deauville Legend. If Hukum comes here he could be the bet of the meeting. If you are looking for a each way bet then Deauville Legend looks very solid."

Possible bets: Deauville Legend each-way 8/18.80, Hukum at 13/82.62, Free Wind 4/14.80

"Why is Wellington 10/1 in wider marketplace? I can't see why he is that big a price. I am assuming he is going to come over to Ascot. His price doesn't make any sense given his form in Hong Kong."

NAP of the week

