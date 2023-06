Five doubles for you to consider on day one at Ascot

Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake among our writers

Special guests SportingLife will be on the team this week too!

It's Bet £10 Get £10 on racing multiple bets every day of Royal Ascot so we have assembled some of our best to deliver a daily double from the Tuesday to the Saturday of the biggest flat meeting of them all.

We have bets from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake, Mark Milligan, Mike Norman and SportingLife and at prices from 10/111.00 to triple figures.

Read on to see which horses our team will be backing...

Tony Calvin's double

I think Law Of The Sea is a very solid each-way proposition in the Ascot Stakes at 17:00, and I'll be disappointed if I don't at least get a place return on a horse who could easily have won both his starts this season with better luck and rides. The Sportsbook are 9/1, six places.

I have had an each-way double with him and Solid Stone, who is 10/1, four places, in the Wolferton at 17:35. I actually fancy Poker Face in this race too but he needs the rain to arrive in order to run - so a watching brief there on Tuesday morning - but Solid Stone is more ground-versatile and is a highly effective performer in this grade, who finished third in this race in 2021.

Mark Milligan's double

Modern Games has established himself as just about the best older miler around and can take advantage of a fitness edge over main rival Inspiral.

Asadna was wildly impressive when taking a Ripon novice in a fast time on debut and is taken to confirm himself a high-class juvenile with a win in the Coventry.

Kevin Blake's double

In a race where quite a few can be ruled out and others aren't certain to relish the extreme test that this presents, Bring On The Night may well be a better value proposition at his relatively short price than many are likely to appreciate.

This represents a drop in grade and this course and distance should suit him well. He is a straightforward ride and he looks set to run a big race.

Mike Norman's double

I was extremely impressed with Isaac Shelby's very comfortable win in the Greenham and I hold the view that subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean (unshipped his jockey at the start) would have had to be very good to beat him that day. Chaldean is 2/12.94 here while Isaac Shelby is 8/18.80, which makes little sense to me, especially given that the latter has since run another very good race when finishing second in the French 2,000 Guineas.

Calling The Wind has raced five times at Ascot and has form figures of 1-2-3-2-3, including being placed in the last two renewals of the Queen Alexandra Stakes at this meeting. So after a very encouraging run in the Chester Cup - beaten around 3 lengths after being short of room in the closing stages - I fancy him strongly to reach the frame at least with six places being on offer on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Dave Ord of SportingLife.com's double

Richard Fahey holds this Kodiac colt in the highest of regard and he did well to overhaul a long odds-on favourite on his Carlisle debut after being badly hampered at the start. He's sailing under the radar in a red-hot Coventry and can outrun his odds and hit the frame.

Vauban is all-the-rage for the finale but Postileo rates an interesting each-way alternative.

I'm in very good hands, he missed all of last season and showed he's ready to make up for lost time when winning on his return at Hamilton. He's still low mileage and should improve again for this step up in trip.