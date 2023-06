NAP

Royal Ascot - 16:20 - Back Chaldean

No. 1 (1) Chaldean SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Beaten just once in five starts as a two-year-old, notably winning the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, Chaldean proved better than ever when also winning the 2000 Guineas at the same course last time, typically showing a willing attitude as he asserted in the final furlong to land the spoils by a length and three-quarters. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there is no reason why he shouldn't be just as effective on this sounder surface. A couple of his rivals possibly have more scope for improvement, but Chaldean brings a very solid profile to the table and promises to take plenty of beating once again.

NEXT BEST

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Inspiral

No. 12 (6) Inspiral SBK 7/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

It wasn't all rosy for Inspiral as a three-year-old as she suffered a couple of expensive defeats in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over this course and distance. She looked a filly out of the very top drawer when she did put it all together, though, producing her best effort when landing the Coronation Stakes at this meeting by four and three-quarter lengths in devastating fashion. That was her first run of the season, so she clearly goes well fresh, and a repeat of that form will give her every chance of gaining a fourth Group 1 success on her four-year-old reappearance.

EACH-WAY

Royal Ascot - 17:35 - Back Poker Face

No. 12 (13) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Unbeaten in three starts as a three-year-old, Poker Face has taken his form up another notch this season despite being unable to add to his tally in two starts in pattern company. He ran another solid race when finishing fourth in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, travelling smoothly at the head of affairs and only weakening late on to pass the post two and a half lengths behind the winner. He is back down in grade today and could be worth another chance to get off the mark for the campaign, with further progress not out of the question granted a strongly-run race at this trip.