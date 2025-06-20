Royal Ascot 2025 Day 4 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for every race on Friday

Royal Ascot 2025 day 4 tips for every race

Best bets for Coronation Stakes and much more

Royal Ascot Day 4 tips

"Starman filly Green Sense justified 5/23.50 favouritism on debut to beat €300,000 Wootton Bassett colt Extravagant, a half-brother to top-class performer Cloth Of Stars, in comfortable fashion. Striding away from her rivals stylishly to record a maiden victory that day, it was a race that had previously been won by her subsequent Group Three winning stablemate Cowardofthecounty, who went on to perform with huge credit in the Coventry Stakes.

"In her following start, Green Sense finished an impressive second to hugely exciting prospect Lady Iman at Group Three level, clear of the rest of her rivals which included three previous winners. The Naas contest has produced the previous three winners of the Albany Stakes in the form of Meditate, Porta Fortuna, and, most recently, Fairy Godmother, and although Green Sense could only manage second, it is arguably the best form on offer."

"In a field of 22, we've got a favourite at 7/42.75 for the Commonwealth Cup, so there's hope that Shadow Of Light might just nudge back to the 2/13.00 mark or even 5/23.50.

"Price update out of the way and onto the serious stuff - a horse this fast chanced his arm in the 2,000 Guineas, and while a third in a Classic is not to be sniffed at, and harsh to label him as a non-stayer as he was not beaten far, it is the drop to sprinting for me as where he can find his metier.

"At Newmarket he was drawn over the far side but his move with two furlongs to go was perhaps most telling - showing a better burst of acceleration than Field Of Gold clocking 11.04 seconds compared to the grey Juddmonte representative's 11.34. He faded in the end but he's got natural pace and it's easy to forget his two Group 1 juvenile wins and just how good he was last term.

"Drawn in 19 gives William Buick a good spot here towards the stands' rail and on Timeform ratings, his effort in the 2,000 earned him the same rating of 120 that he produced in the Middle Park."

"Hand Of God looked on the fast track to Group races when taking the Golden Gates Handicap on this card last year, but it clearly hasn't been plain sailing since then, though he retains enough potential to think he can get back on track with a clean run at things.

"That Royal meeting success was one of a pair of wins for the colt on his only two starts of the campaign and we then didn't see him again until he resurfaced at the Newmarket Guineas meeting last month. The selection looked and shaped as if the run was badly needed when down the field that day and I expect him to step forward significantly with that under his belt."

"French filly Zarigana goes into the Coronation Stakes (16:20) with a record of four wins from five starts, though in both her Group 1 races so far she has passed the post in second, albeit beaten the minimum margin on both occasions. Longer-priced stablemate Vertical Blue surprised her in the Prix Marcel Boussac last autumn. Back over Longchamp's mile in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches last month, she lost out by a nose again in a messy finish to British-trained rival Shes Perfect only for the stewards to award her the race, taking into account the interference she was deemed to have suffered.

"Zarigana's jockey Mickael Barzalona also lost his whip in the process but regardless of the contested outcome, Zarigana ran her best race yet and looks open to further improvement in keeping with her excellent Aga Khan pedigree, being a granddaughter of unbeaten Arc winner Zarkava."

"My original fancy for this event was Supermodel after she posted a sparkling effort on the clock at Nottingham in the hands of Joanna Mason. However, stall three has dampened my enthusiasm for that project and, although I will still cover the Night Of Thunder filly financially, the claims of Betty Clover have become more alluring as the week has worn on.

"The daughter of Time Test belatedly makes her handicap debut at the 11th time of asking here and, although many will feel she is too exposed for this assignment at this stage of her career, I like the fact she is a little more battle hardened than most."

"The King Edward VII Stakes (17:35) has attracted a competitive field of middle-distance three-year-olds and the most interesting of them in my book is the Johnny Murtagh-trained Zahrann.

"The son of Night Of Thunder only made his debut as recently as April 8, but he has been very impressive in winning his last two starts. He won a maiden at Cork by a long way before stepping up in grade for the King George V Cup at Leopardstown. Having missed the kick by a few lengths, he was dropped in and looked to have plenty of work to do turning in, but he quickened up really well to sweep from last to first to win by 2¼ lengths.

"While he will ideally be a bit sharper here and take closer order, he looks to be a very promising colt. Indeed, he wouldn't have looked out of place in the Irish Derby at the end of this month. He is open to more improvement and looks to be a serious contender."

"Karl Burke-trained King Of Light could be well treated from a rating of 90, still unexposed in handicap company and only 4lb above his last winning mark. He wasn't able to threaten for the major honours when sent off at odds of 25/1 at York when last seen, but he stuck to the task well late on, suggesting he's one to keep onside.

"The son of Mehmas was able to hold his own in Listed company at Ayr last term, recording two successes during his debut campaign, too, and he has the ability to put in a competitive effort in this contest. From a mark of 90, at odds of 28/1, King Of Light warrants each-way consideration at generous odds."