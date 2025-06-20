Royal Ascot Day 4 Tips: Mark Milligan's three to back at up to 20/1

US raider to go well in Commonwealth Cup

The 6f Commonwealth Cup is one of a pair of Group 1s on Royal Ascot's Friday card and the American challenger Shisospicy won't need to improve much to play a big part in it.

Jose D'Angelo's filly is very speedy and her career has really taken off since she was switched from dirt to turf.

She was a wide-margin winner of a dirt maiden on debut but then was beaten twice subsequently on the surface before she was switched to the grass and is now unbeaten in three starts on the green stuff. Her latest win in Grade 3 company at Churchill Downs was her most impressive yet as she powered clear in the straight.

This is obviously a step up, but Qatar Racing have bought into her since her last run and they clearly think she can make a big impact, as do I.

Recommended Bet Back Shisospicy E/W SBK 20/1





Hand Of God looked on the fast track to Group races when taking the Golden Gates Handicap on this card last year, but it clearly hasn't been plain sailing since then, though he retains enough potential to think he can get back on track with a clean run at things.

That Royal meeting success was one of a pair of wins for the colt on his only two starts of the campaign and we then didn't see him again until he resurfaced at the Newmarket Guineas meeting last month..

The selection looked and shaped as if the run was badly needed when down the field that day and I expect him to step forward significantly with that under his belt.

He also looks the type to be suited by 1m 4f and stepping up to that trip for the first time here could well unlock some improvement in a horse who could still go on to make his mark at pattern level.

Recommended Bet Back Hand Of God SBK 6/1

Johnny Murtagh's Zahrann may only have made his debut in April, but he's quickly developed into a smart performer and he looks worth siding with in an interesting renewal of the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes.

The Son Of Night of Thunder is bred to excel at middle distances on the dam's side of his pedigree and he's been most impressive in winning his last two starts, the latest of which came in listed company at Leopardstown last month.

He was well on top by the finish that day having come from further back than ideal and the sectionals he recorded suggest he's up to this level at the very least and could well be a Group 1 performer in the making.

Zahrann holds an entry in the Irish Champion Stakes later in the year and an impressive win here will thrust him into the limelight for all the big prizes throughout the rest of the summer.