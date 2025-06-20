Royal Ascot Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Friday from odds of 15/2 to 50/1

Katie Midwinter has eight selections on the fourth day of Royal Ascot

Albany Stakes contender Green Sense has noteworthy form

Consistent filly makes each-way appeal in the Coronation Stakes

25/1 Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes fancy added on Friday morning...

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

The Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore combination have been in scintillating form at Royal Ascot this week, and especially so in the 2yo races. They have the very well-backed Signora in the Albany Stakes at 14:30 (third on her only start) and you can back her to finish in the top three at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from [1/3).

To take advantage of this latest Superboost, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This Superboost has been provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Signora Top 3 Finish in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Starman filly Green Sense justified 5/23.50 favouritism on debut to beat €300,000 Wootton Bassett colt Extravagant, a half-brother to top-class performer Cloth Of Stars, in comfortable fashion. Striding away from her rivals stylishly to record a maiden victory that day, it was a race that had previously been won by her subsequent Group Three winning stablemate Cowardofthecounty, who went on to perform with huge credit in the Coventry Stakes.

In her following start, Green Sense finished an impressive second to hugely exciting prospect Lady Iman at Group Three level, clear of the rest of her rivals which included three previous winners. The Naas contest has produced the previous three winners of the Albany Stakes in the form of Meditate, Porta Fortuna, and, most recently, Fairy Godmother, and although Green Sense could only manage second, it is arguably the best form on offer.

The aforementioned Lady Iman had previously beaten subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner True Love, who went on to finish a three-quarter-of-a-length second to hugely impressive Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad, as well as Power Blue, who has run well Group Two and Group Three level, respectively, since.

With plenty of substance to her form, €90,000 purchase Green Sense holds strong claims and should be capable of showing further improvement in only her third career start. She already has experience in Stakes company against top opposition and has beaten current market leader Signora.

Recommended Bet Back Green Sense in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 15/2

No Nay Never colt Whistlejacket, a brother to Windsor Castle Stakes winner Little Big Bear, is a classy horse capable of holding his own in this company.

As a juvenile, the Aidan O'Brien-trained contender recorded Group One success in the Prix Morny, but was beaten by Shadow Of Light in the Middle Park Stakes. He has also been beaten a couple of times by Babouche, but at a much bigger price, he makes each-way appeal in a competitive sprint.

On reappearance this term, Whistlejacket beat stablemate Ides Of March to Listed success at Navan but was no match for Babouche at Naas when a beaten favourite. He's better than shown in his latest outing, however, and he has the ability to pose a threat in this field if at his best.

Recommended Bet Back Whistlejacket E/W in 15:05 at Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

Arizona Blaze is another to consider in the Commonwealth Cup, capable of outrunning his odds of 20/121.00, making each-way appeal.

The son of Sergei Prokofiev has top class form, running consistently well against tough opposition throughout his career. Last term, he beat subsequent Prix du Jockey Club winner Camille Pissarro to Group Three success at the Curragh, before finishing third in the Norfolk Stakes, and featuring in races won by Henri Matisse and Babouche, respectively.

At the Breeders' Cup, the Adrian Murray-trained runner was narrowly beaten by Magnum Force and was only a length behind subsequent French 2000 Guineas winner Henri Matisse in a Leopardstown Group Three this year, before claiming his own success at that level in Chantilly.

Although he was far from his best at Haydock when last seen, he could prove to be worth keeping onside considering some of the form he has shown, and his odds represent value.

Recommended Bet Back Arizona Blaze E/W in 15:05 at Royal Ascot SBK 20/1

Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lemons made a successful start for the Closutton yard on hurdling debut in February, before claiming Group Two success at Fairyhouse during the spring. He returns to the Flat here, following a disappointing effort at the Punchestown Festival, and is partnered by Billy Loughnane from a rating of 97.

Now 5lb lower than Hand Of God, who only narrowly beat him when on a 10lb lower mark, less the 5lb claim of Joe Leavy, in the Esher Cup, yet is a much bigger price in comparison. Whilst the son of Blue Point must prove he still has the ability to compete in this sphere, unproven on quicker ground, he makes appeal at the weights and at the prices, representing value at odds of 25/126.00.

Trained by a genius of the National Hunt game, who is no stranger to saddling winners at Royal Ascot, Blue Lemons isn't one to discount as he brings noteworthy Flat form into the race from his days with Richard Hannon, including novice form with now 107-rated Bracken's Laugh and 113-rated King's Gambit. The step up to a mile-and-a-half should see him to better effect, too, as there is stamina in his family.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Lemons E/W in 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 25/1

Joseph Murphy-trained Cercene, a maiden winner at Naas last term, has been chasing home talented rivals this season, running well without being able to get her head in front. In her first two runs as a three-year-old, the daughter of Australia placed second and third behind Atsila and Swelter, respectively, in Group Three company, before outrunning odds of 20/121.00 in Classic company.

A talented filly, she has caught the eye against top rivals to date and has the scope for further improvement, making each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cercene E/W in 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK 12/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Duty First could be capable of showing further improvement for Archie Watson, still appearing to be a work in progress.

The daughter of Showcasing shaped with potential as a juvenile before dominating in her first start as a three-year-old, recording a hugely impressive success in a Newbury Group Three on her reappearance. She couldn't make an impression when supplemented for the 1000 Guineas but fared better in the Irish equivalent when finishing a creditable fourth behind Lake Victoria. There is little between Duty First and Cercene on Curragh form, as the former did find a second wind late on, rather than weakening, displaying a good attitude.

While this is another step up and a difficult assignment for the filly, Duty First has plenty of raw ability and could outrun her odds of 50/151.00 to make the frame under regular rider Hollie Doyle.

Recommended Bet Back Duty First E/W in 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK 50/1

Karl Burke-trained King Of Light could be well treated from a rating of 90, still unexposed in handicap company and only 4lb above his last winning mark. He wasn't able to threaten for the major honours when sent off at odds of 25/126.00 at York when last seen, but he stuck to the task well late on, suggesting he's one to keep onside.

The son of Mehmas was able to hold his own in Listed company at Ayr last term, recording two successes during his debut campaign, too, and he has the ability to put in a competitive effort in this contest.

From a mark of 90, at odds of 28/129.00, King Of Light warrants each-way consideration at generous odds.

Recommended Bet Back King Of Light E/W in 18:10 at Royal Ascot SBK 28/1

Earthlight colt Mr Lightside is one to note in this competitive contest, holding each-way claims from a mark of 99. The Mick Appleby-trained contender finished a length-and-three-quarter fifth in Listed company when last seen, running with credit behind talented performer Tropical Storm.

Last term, he finished third to Big Mojo in the Molecomb Stakes and fourth to Tropical Storm in a York Listed contest, therefore should be respected, dropping into handicap company for the first time.

Mr Lightside could still be improving and, bringing Stakes form into the race, a price of 14/115.00 makes appeal.