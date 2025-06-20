Royal Ascot Day 4 Tips: Kevin Blake's three to back on Friday up to 14/1

Balantina can get day four underway with a big run

Siege of Troy can benefit from favourable draw at 14/1 15.00

Murtagh's Zahrann is a serious contender

Timeform Superboost

The Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore combination have been in scintillating form at Royal Ascot this week, and especially so in the 2yo races. They have the very well-backed Signora in the Albany Stakes at 14:30 (third on her only start) and you can back her to finish in the top three at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from [1/3).

To take advantage of this latest Superboost, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This Superboost has been provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Signora Top 3 Finish in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Royal Ascot rolls into day four on Friday. Hopefully you will already be well off the mark and in profit, but fear not, if Lady Luck hasn't winked at you yet, we have two more days at the meeting to put that right.

The Albany Stakes (14:30) has attracted a fiercely-competitive field of juvenile fillies and marginal preference is given to the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Balantina.

The daughter of Ten Sovereigns was sent off favourite for a strong maiden at the Curragh in May, but was undone by her inexperience, finishing well despite greenness after missing the kick.

She showed substantial benefit from that experience on her second start when beating her short-priced stable mate Cape Sounion in a fillies' maiden back at the Curragh three weeks later, making all and winning quite well at the time. That performance was strong on the clock and it stamped her as a stakes-class filly. She very much appeals as being open to more improvement and should run a big race.

Recommended Bet Back Balantina in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 11/1

The Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (15:40) is a race with one of the quirkier draw biases at the meeting, as low draws are notably inconvenienced and wider draws are actually a positive. One that is drawn well in this context is the Johnny Murtagh-trained Siege Of Troy.

The four-year-old has primarily raced in stakes company and she hasn't had things fall right on the three occasions she has run over a mile-and-a-half. She has shaped particularly well in her two starts this season. On her penultimate start she had little chance when held up on a pace-favouring track in the Victor McCalmont Stakes at Gowran Park. On her latest start in the Orby Stakes she shaped well when finishing fourth and the form has already started to work out well.

She has been dropped 4lb for those two runs and the promise of a well-run mile-and-a-half back in handicap company promises to suit her well. First-time cheekpieces should help her get a handier early position and she looks set to run a solid race.

Recommended Bet Back Siege of Troy in the 15:40 Royal Ascot SBK 14/1

The King Edward VII Stakes (17:35) has attracted a competitive field of middle-distance three-year-olds and the most interesting of them in my book is the Johnny Murtagh-trained Zahrann.

The son of Night Of Thunder only made his debut as recently as April 8, but he has been very impressive in winning his last two starts. He won a maiden at Cork by a long way before stepping up in grade for the King George V Cup at Leopardstown. Having missed the kick by a few lengths, he was dropped in and looked to have plenty of work to do turning in, but he quickened up really well to sweep from last to first to win by 2¼ lengths.

While he will ideally be a bit sharper here and take closer order, he looks to be a very promising colt. Indeed, he wouldn't have looked out of place in the Irish Derby at the end of this month. He is open to more improvement and looks to be a serious contender.

Recommended Bet Back Zahrann in the 17:35 Royal Ascot SBK 9/2

