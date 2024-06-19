2024 Royal Ascot Day Two Tips: Rhys Williams fancies American speedster to take the finale

Day Two Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

2024 Royal Ascot started with a bang on Tuesday with our Superboost of Henry Longfellow to finish in the top 4 of the St James's Palace Stakes landed easily!



On Wednesday we are back with another superb Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

He has a great chance on multiple Group One winner Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at 16:25 today, and if you fancy the horse to run well you can back it at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 4/91.44 to finish in the top two today.

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin To Finish In The Top 2 In The 16:25 at Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Crimson Advocate won the fillies 'win and you're in' at Gulfstream Park last year before going on to win the Queen Mary and I'm hoping Gabaldon can repeat the trick this year from the colts' division.

He wasn't too quickly away from the stalls but showed very good early speed to soon be in second. Rather than take back to track Governor Sam, Gabaldon was sent up the inside to join him and they got into a battle that took them clear of the field. Gabaldon got the better of that rival with a furlong to go and kept going well enough to win by 1¼ lengths.

Considering the duel that he got into for the lead, I thought Gabaldon did well to hold off those ridden more patiently and the speed that he showed that day could see him get to the front on the near side with less pressure today. He also showed a tendency to lug to the left at Gulfstream and while that may have been due to inexperience, it could help him being drawn close to the stands' side rail so that he can get on the rail and reduce any concern about him hanging left.

There is the unknown over how he will handle a straight, undulating track but the quick ground is in his favour and his early speed could put plenty of rivals in trouble at an early stage. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Gabaldon in the 18:15 at Royal Ascot 1pt win @ SBK 18/1

Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Two Royal Ascot Preview 2024...