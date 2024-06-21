2024 Royal Ascot Day Four Cheat Sheet: Ryan Moore Superboost one of seven best bets on Friday

Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

Betfair tipsters have been in fine form over the first three days of the meeting and on Friday they recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day Four of 2024 Royal Ascot.

Tipman: "Twafeeg made a really impressive debut when winning nicely at Doncaster, beating a very highly thought of prospect quite easily.

"He's open to further progress today on his second run against a lot of similar types of horses. With Hollie Doyle booked, he looks very appealing."

Recommended Bet

Back Tip Man's Friday Royal Ascot Lucky 15 SBK 1080/1

Tony Calvin: "Inisherin is the Sportsbook's 9/4 favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at 15:05 and he is certainly the one to beat after running very well in the Guineas and bolting up at Haydock last time.

"But I just don't play at these prices. Getting a winner on the board is always nice, but I play the long game - as much as it can be painful at big meetings - and I don't think there is much juice in his price anyway.

"The Sportsbook are paying four places and I am going to utilise those and back Starlust each-way at 10/1.

"A good class 2yo, whose best effort probably came when third to Big Evs over 5f at Santa Anita, he disappointed behind Jasour when well backed on his UK return here (they surely rode him too aggressively) but they certainly didn't miss with the money when he bolted up in a handicap off 105 over the minimum trip at York last time under more patient tactics. He was a big shortener there.

"So you could argue his two best efforts have come over 5f, and he faces a stiff 6f here.

"But I personally don't think it will be an issue with the emphasis on pace here, and he has a load of 6f form anyway, and that York race looks strong.

"The runner-up finished a good second (of 16) at Thirsk last time, and the third, sixth, eighth and 10th have all won since.

"The first-time blinkers are unexpected (Ralph Beckett has an okay record with them, see below) but the trainer will have his reasons, so that is not going to deter me.

He is actually the highest-rated horse in here after the York run - there is no stand-out in this Group 1 - and he looks a good each-way bet."

Recommended Bet

Back Starlust each-way SBK 10/1

Kevin Blake: "When one looks at the stride frequencies of the main contenders, the top three from the 1000 Guineas all move and stride like what they look to be, pacey milers. However, Opera Singer is much more so a mile-and-a-quarter and potentially a mile-and-a-half filly in terms of her stride mechanics.

It doesn't mean she can't win, but it does suggest that she'll need to be much the best of these fillies to beat them at their own game over a course and distance that plays to pace more so than stamina. As well as that, she'll have to come from the widest gate of all in stall nine to do it, which raises fears that a slightly tardy start will require Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore to use plenty of petrol to get forward and across to the lead.

So, it's time for conclusions. This is a proper race and I suspect the result on the day might well come down to the run of the race rather than one filly emerging dominant. At the prices, the one I like is the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Porta Fortuna. She can make her pace pay in what promises to be a fabulous contest.

Recommended Bet Back Porta Fortuna SBK 7/1

Mike Norman: "The front two Irish-trained market leaders in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes look a tad short to me given what they've achieved to date, though I fully admit that either - especially the lightly-raced 4yo Ethical Diamond from the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard - could easily find the improvement needed to land this valuable prize.

"I'd rather take a chance on a horse that could easily go close if the market leaders underperform, but who looks bombproof to give his running and finish in the places.

"That horse is another that is over from Ireland in the shape of the Johnny Murtagh-trained Safecracker, who should relish the step back up to 1m4f on a quicker surface.

"A winner of a near €100k Premier Handicap over 1m4f on Good to Firm at the Curragh three starts back, Safecracker ran an eyecatching race on his seasonal debut over 10f at the end of May, being held up in last before making late headway to finish a never-nearer fifth having met trouble in running.

"It was a race full of promise given that connections before the race said the 6yo would come on for the outing, and with William Buick booked this race looks like it has been the plan for quite a while. The extra two furlongs will definitely help, as will the quicker ground, and I fancy he has a very big chance of finishing in the top five at least."

Recommended Bet Back Safecracker to place in the 16:25 Royal Ascot (5 Places Market) SBK 13/8

Ryan Moore: "Flight Of Fancy ran a career-best last time and obviously has her chance, even if she has gone up 4lb.

"My mount Everlasting took advantage of the step down in class to win at Navan last time, and hopefully a first-time visor will sharpen her up even more. A mark of 102 gives her chances."

Recommended Bet Everlasting in the 17:05 Royal Ascot (Friday) SBK 12/1

Daryl Carter: "Space Legend - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is open to any improvement, and he should be arriving here on the back of an emphatic Goodwood victory but for being denied a clear run.

"The William Haggas runner is entirely unexposed, but his form has already hit a high level in just three starts, with the latest run at Goodwood easily the pick. The winner, Meydan, had featured in the Lingfield Derby trial behind the smart Ambiente Friendly when not disgraced, beaten just seven lengths, and he gave the form a solid look when finishing fourth in the Queen's Vase on Day 2 of this meeting.

"It was impressive how he went from more than a length behind the third inside the final half-furlong to one length ahead and going away at the line. That was his first start on a sounder surface, and he relished it.

"Surprisingly, Ryan Moore has chosen Diego Velazquez over Agenda, considering he found only Hidden Law too good at Chester last time. Still, perhaps the trip is a concern for that one.

"The selection needs to improve, but the move up in trip and the unexposed nature of his profile suggests that's a distinct possibility.

"7/24.50 or bigger is acceptable."

Recommended Bet 17:40 Ascot - Back Space Legend SBK 4/1

Ryan Moore: "I have never ridden him before he clearly ran well when second to Big Evs at York last time and a mark of 99 looks fair on that evidence."

Recommended Bet Sommelier in the 18:15 Royal Ascot (Friday) SBK 14/1

