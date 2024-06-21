Royal Ascot & Euro 2024 Tips: A 12/1 Racing and Football double for Friday

Johnny Murtagh runner fancied in Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

Royal Ascot - 16:25

The front two Irish-trained market leaders in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes look a tad short to me given what they've achieved to date, though I fully admit that either - especially the lightly-raced 4yo Ethical Diamond from the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard - could easily find the improvement needed to land this valuable prize.

I'd rather take a chance on a horse that could easily go close if the market leaders underperform, but who looks bombproof to give his running and finish in the places.

That horse is another that is over from Ireland in the shape of the Johnny Murtagh-trained Safecracker, who should relish the step back up to 1m4f on a quicker surface.

A winner of a near €100k Premier Handicap over 1m4f on Good to Firm at the Curragh three starts back, Safecracker ran an eyecatching race on his seasonal debut over 10f at the end of May, being held up in last before making late headway to finish a never-nearer fifth having met trouble in running.

It was a race full of promise given that connections before the race said the 6yo would come on for the outing, and with William Buick booked this race looks like it has been the plan for quite a while. The extra two furlongs will definitely help, as will the quicker ground, and I fancy he has a very big chance of finishing in the top five at least.

Netherlands v France - 20:00

At the time of writing it hasn't been confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will definitely miss Friday night's game against the Netherlands, but after suffering a broken nose in France's 1-0 win over Austria on Monday night I think we'll all be very surprised if he's involved.

Without him, Les Bleus are a weaker side, but it also means that Antoine Griezmann is likely to play a much more pivotal role. Not that he has to mind you as he had a very good game against Austria, narrowly missing the target with a few goal attempts from his midfield position.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a very good season in La Liga, scoring 16 goals and registering 34 shots on target at an average of 1.15 per game, and I fancy he can improve on that in this crucial Group D clash.

It could be that Olivier Giroud is a straight replacement for Mbappe on Friday night, but there's a chance that Griezmann could play in attack either from the start of for a decent period of the game, and so I'm happy to chance that he registers at least two shots on target against the Dutch. He's likely to be on penalty duty and highly involved in free-kicks should Mbappe definitely miss out.

Back Safecracker to finish Top 5 in 16:25 RA & Antoine Griezmann to have 2+ shots on target in Netherlands v France

