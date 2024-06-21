Lucky 15 Tips for Day Four at 2024 Royal Ascot: Tipman's 1080/1 four-fold for Friday
Tipman Tips are back for Day Four at Royal Ascot providing a Lucky 15, with Friday's four selections coming to combined odds of 1080/1...
Tipman Tips provide a Lucky 15 for Friday at Royal Ascot
Four selections come to combined odds of 1080/1
Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost
Betfair's Royal Ascot Superboosts have been flying so far during the Festival with Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's landing at 1/12.00!
On Friday we are back with another superb Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.
He has seven rides across the card today at Royal Ascot and we are boosting him to ride 2+ winners on Friday. If you fancy him to do so you can back that at the superboosted price of 6/42.50 from 10/111.91.
14:30 Royal Ascot - Twafeeg @ 8/19.00
Twafeeg made a really impressive debut when winning nicely at Doncaster, beating a very highly thought of prospect quite easily. He's open to further progress today on his second run against a lot of similar types of horses. With Hollie Doyle booked, he looks very appealing.
15:05 Royal Ascot - Jasour @ 5/16.00
Jasour is one of the most exposed but has plenty of high class form at Group 2 level. Has won here previously including winning on seasonal reappearance, beating Adday In Devon who's franked that form by winning since.
15:45 Royal Ascot - Opera Singer 6/42.50
Pretty versatile type who's won on different ground conditions and always performed at a consistent level. Comes here with a stand out chance for a top yard and connections. Should be winning this.
16:25 Royal Ascot - Deakin 7/18.00
4 year old who's been taking his form up lately and the form of those races has been working out nicely with plenty of winners since. A good 2nd LTO and should come on for that, open to further progress again. Big player.
Royal Ascot Tips for Thursday: Tony Calvin's best bets for Day Four
Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...
Recommended bets
