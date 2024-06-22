2024 Royal Ascot Day Five Cheat Sheet: Ryan Moore Superboost among Saturday's best bets

Ryan Moore Superboost

It's been a great week for Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot as he surpassed Frankie Dettori as the winning most jockey at the Royal meeting among those still riding as well as bagging some big-race victories.

Ryan has another strong book of rides today including one on last year's St Leger winner Continuous in the 15:05, and if you fancy the combination to finish in the top two in that race then you can back it now at 1/12.00, boosted from 4/71.57!

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Moore & Continuous to finish Top 2 in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Betfair tipsters have been in strong form duringf the fuve day meeting and on Saturday they recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for an exciting Day Five of 2024 Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien has a fantastic record in the Chesham Stakes and he appears to have another excellent chance in this year's renewal in the shape of Bedtime Story.

She has a beautiful pedigree - by Frankel and out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel - and she attracted support ahead of making a winning debut over an extended seven furlongs at Leopardstown 16 days ago.

Bedtime Story looked a very nice prospect, displaying clear signs of inexperience but overcoming it in grand style, produced to go and win her race over a furlong out and staying on well in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. She looks like a sure-fire improver now, while she is also 4 lb clear of her nearest rival on Timeform ratings, so she makes plenty of appeal in what perhaps isn't the deepest renewal.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 9/5

Daryl Carter: "I want to get involved with the second race on the card. I was initially very keen on Desert Hero as he dislikes Newbury, and I felt that was an angle for us to get a good price for him. He is unbeaten at this 1m4f trip if you are happy to forgive his two Newbury efforts. The big concern is whether he wants rattling-fast ground - I don't think he does. You can argue he is an each-way bet to nothing here, but there is a stronger candidate for winning purposes.

"Middle Earth - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a fast-improving horse, and he made a sensational return to action when getting up late to deny a subsequent winner in King Of Conquest. He looks like a horse to keep on the right side of this season.

"I like him for a Melbourne Cup down the line, but he takes in this target first and looks like the one to beat in this contest, with the much-respected favourite Continuous making his seasonal debut.

"Continuous has bigger targets ahead, and I think he has a tough task on his hands: conceding race fitness to the improving unexposed Melrose winner, Middle Earth.

"Middle Earth, Continuous, and Desert Hero met in the St Leger last term, and I felt we didn't get to see Middle Earth anywhere near to the best effect. He made his move as the pack was slowing up the inside rail and was never allowed to stride out following that. I suspect Oisin Murphy would take that ride back if he could, but it did come on unfavoured ground.

"Cases can be made for Missed The Cut, who has been a revelation in the US and held a Golden Gates win at this venue a few years ago. It is disappointing that the Golden Gates has failed to produce any Pattern winners, though.

"Isle Of Jura and Candleford are others with a shout, but Middle Earth should be spot on for this, and he rates a confident bet going up in grade. 9/43.25 or bigger is acceptable, although money must come for Desert Hero and 3/14.00 will likely be availible.

Recommended Bet 15:05 Ascot - Back Middle Earth SBK 9/4

Kevin Blake: "The one I like the most is the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Mill Stream. The four-year-old was a smart two-year-old, but showed very impressive progression as a three-year-old last season. Having started the campaign with a disappointing return in Group 2 company, he reverted to handicaps and restarted his progression with two strong runs in defeat in valuable handicaps.

"Returned to stakes company, he continued to improve to win a Listed race and a Group 3, both at Deauville in August. He finished his campaign with two solid runs in Group 1 company.

"Having had wind surgery during the winter, hopes were high that he would continue to improve this season and that has proven to be the case. Making his return in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket, he was ridden like a horse that was expected to need the run, making good headway to challenge, but not being put under heavy pressure and fading close home to finish ¾-length second to Washington Heights.

"As hoped, he improved from that effort to win the Duke Of York Stakes at York last time, overcoming an interrupted passage to get up and beat Shouldvebeenaring by a nose.

"Mill Stream shapes as though this stiffer six furlongs will very much play to his strengths and importantly, he is drawn in amongst all the strongest pace in the race. He could well improve again and it wouldn't at all surprise to see him gain his first Group 1 win here."

Recommended Bet Back Mill Stream SBK 5/1

Ryan Moore: "He would not have been out of place in the St James' Palace Stakes after a very encouraging third in the Irish Guineas on his return, but we thought this was a very good spot for him.

"As we saw last season, he doesn't lack pace, and last year's Coventry winner looks the clear form pick in this, along with Haatem, going into the race.

"Haatem finished over a length in front of us in Ireland but he carries a 3lb penalty here. Mountain Bear is not out of this, though, and nor are a few others like Task Force."

Recommended Bet River Tiber in the 16:25 at Royal Ascot (Saturday) SBK 13/8

Tipman Tips: "Dark Tropper is a precious course and distance winner who looked better than ever when winning in France last time out and although this does look tougher on paper their is enough to suggest he's still very progressive."

"Conditions to suit here and an inform jockey in the saddle."

Recommended Bet Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Saturday SBK 1560/1

Tony Calvin: "King's Gambit ran as if I tipped him on Thursday (the perils of taking short prices, I guess) and Harry Charlton and William Buick will be looking to sing the redemption song in the 17:40 as Hand Of God trades as the 5/23.50 favourite in the 3yo 1m2f handicap. He is a point bigger elsewhere.

"This horse has a fair reputation by all accounts and is thought better than his current mark of 91, but he is a skinny price, all the same.

"The bare form of his narrow Sandown win in a five-runner race in April is mixed - the third finished second in the Italian Derby (who knows what that equates to, however) but the others have done nothing to advertise its merit - but this horse is all about potential, allied to the step up to 1m2f. His pedigree suggests he will thrive over the extra two furlongs.

"He could well sluice in but, again, it is all about price and it just isn't there in a 16-runner handicap at the most competitive of meetings.

"I thought Black Run was the most interesting at the current prices at the Sportsbook's 33/134.00. They are paying five places, by the way.

"Again, a touch of forgiveness is needed.

"He went off at 9/110.00 for the ultra-competitive London Gold Cup last time - he was actually shorter on the exchange , going off a Betfair SP of just 9.26 - but he didn't really fire in ninth, and the handicapper only dropped him 1lb for that.

"That could be seen as being a touch harsh, given he shunted him up 7lb for winning a Newmarket handicap by ½ length previously, but he may have resented the waiting tactics at Newbury, having previously made the running.

"Now, it could well be that Jamie Spencer doesn't go forward here either - the horse is one of nine in here that I have as possible pace angles - but I think he could be worth chancing at the price, each-way, five places.

"Looking back at the Newmarket handicap, he showed a good attitude to win there. The second hasn't been seen since but the 6 ½-length third is now 2lb higher after a good subsequent run and the time of the race was decent."

Recommended Bet Back Black Run each-way SBK 33/1

The final race of the meeting, the longest race of the meeting, and I wouldn't fall short of saying, potentially, one of the best bets of the meeting. Queenstown is the horse in questions, and it's really difficult to envisage him not being involved in the Queen Alexandra Stakes if putting his best foot forward.

Of course, there are a few question marks, not least the trip and ground, which normally would send alarm bells ringing when putting up a horse to win a conditions race at Royal Ascot. But you can look at it two ways. One being he's too short a price for a horse that isn't proven at the distance and has never encountered quickish ground. The other being that if you're confident he'll get the trip and act on the surface, then surely he'd be a 7/42.75 shot and not 7/24.50.

You'd have to think that Trueshan - withdrawn from the Gold Cup because of the Good to Firm ground on Thursday - won't take his chance here, which just leaves the 111-rated Tashkhan higher than Queenstown on official ratings, but with the Aidan O'Brien 4yo being very lightly raced, it's easy to envisage him producing a career-best performance here.

Twice runner-up to multiple Group 1 and Thursday's Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios in his last two starts, Queenstown is likely to be mixing it with his stablemate and other top class stayers in Group 1 company sooner rather than later if seeing out Saturday's 2m5f trip.

He's officially rated 2lb better than last year's winner of this race Dawn Rising - a horse he's beaten comprehensively twice already this season over shorter trips - but receives 4lbs here, so given he's so lightly raced and open to stacks of improvement over longer distances, I'd be very surprised if he doesn't go very close to winning this if seeing out the trip.

Recommended Bet Back Queenstown to win the 18:15 at Royal Ascot SBK 11/4

