Royal Ascot Day Five Tips from Timeform: River Tiber the one to beat

Timeform highlight three selections for day five of Royal Ascot

River Tiber the one to beat on form

Bedtime Story is a smart prospect

Tashkhan stands out at the weights

Head over to the Euro 2024 HUB for the best tips and previews everyday

Bet safely at Royal Ascot - read more here

Ryan Moore Superboost

It's been a great week for Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot as he surpassed Frankie Dettori as the winning most jockey at the Royal meeting among those still riding as well as bagging some big-race victories.

Ryan has another strong book of rides today including one on last year's St Leger winner Continuous in the 15:05, and if you fancy the combination to finish in the top two in that race then you can back it now at 1/12.00, boosted from 4/71.57!

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Moore & Continuous to finish Top 2 in the 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

River Tiber was a smart juvenile who won the Coventry Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago and he finished third to Vandeek in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes on his next two starts.

He actually finished a place behind Task Force on the latter occasion and he also finished a place behind Haatem on his return in the Irish 2000 Guineas, but that was his seasonal reappearance and he shaped well on his first start beyond six furlongs.

River Tiber saw the trip out well, still finding but booked for third when running out of room close home, and that run will surely have put an edge on him. Aidan O'Brien is having another excellent week and it is interesting he's picked the Jersey for River Tiber. This trip could turn out to be his optimum and, sitting on top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, he's expected to reverse form with Haatem on 3 lb better terms.

Recommended Bet Back River Tiber in the 16:25 Royal Ascot SBK 6/4

Aidan O'Brien has a fantastic record in the Chesham Stakes and he appears to have another excellent chance in this year's renewal in the shape of Bedtime Story.

She has a beautiful pedigree - by Frankel and out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel - and she attracted support ahead of making a winning debut over an extended seven furlongs at Leopardstown 16 days ago.

Bedtime Story looked a very nice prospect, displaying clear signs of inexperience but overcoming it in grand style, produced to go and win her race over a furlong out and staying on well in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. She looks like a sure-fire improver now, while she is also 4 lb clear of her nearest rival on Timeform ratings, so she makes plenty of appeal in what perhaps isn't the deepest renewal.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 9/5

Tashkhan is a very smart stayer at his best, notable efforts include finishing runner-up to Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day in 2021 and finishing a close fifth in the Gold Cup at this meeting two years ago.

He snapped a losing run which stretched over two years when winning a handicap at Chester last season and he was only beaten a length in the Cesarewitch from a BHA mark of 109 on his next start.

Tashkhan hasn't been seen since finishing third in the Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp in October and he is miles clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He is at least 7 lb ahead of his rivals and, though this will be no easy task on his first start of the season, he goes particularly well at this track and is well worth a try over this sort of trip.

Recommended Bet Back Tashkhan in the 18:15 Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Five Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...