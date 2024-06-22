Lucky 15 Tips for Day Five at 2024 Royal Ascot: Tipman's 1560/1 four-fold for Saturday
Tipman Tips are back for the final day of Royal Ascot 2024, providing a Lucky 15, with Saturday's four selections coming to combined odds of just over 1560/1...
Tipman Tips provide a Lucky 15 for Saturday at Royal Ascot
Four selections come to combined odds of over 1560/1
Ryan Moore Superboost
It's been a great week for Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot as he surpassed Frankie Dettori as the winning most jockey at the Royal meeting among those still riding as well as bagging some big-race victories.
Ryan has another strong book of rides today including one on last year's St Leger winner Continuous in the 15:05, and if you fancy the combination to finish in the top two in that race then you can back it now at 1/12.00, boosted from 4/71.57!
15:45 Royal Ascot - Mitbaahy @ 11/26.50
Mitbaahy was a very nice winner 28 days ago at the Curragh when winning quite comfortably in the end in a Group 2. He has given the impression more is in the tank and he's fancied to take another step forward here.
17:05 Royal Ascot - Dark trooper @ 7/18.00
Dark Tropper is a precious course and distance winner who looked better than ever when winning in France last time out and although this does look tougher on paper their is enough to suggest he's still very progressive. Conditions to suit here and an inform jockey in the saddle.
17:40 Royal Ascot - Approval @ 7/18.00
Approval is a very lightly raced 3-year-old who has some very solid form in the book already for a yard who do very well with this type of horses. This will require a step up as it's a much tougher race but the way he won LTO suggests there is plenty more to come.
18:15 Royal Ascot - Postileo @ 8/19.00
Postileo was a very good staying handicapper that has been stepped up to this level now which has seen him finish 3rd in a Group 3 and with not a particularly strong renewal of this race he looks like the value bet in this field.
Royal Ascot Day Five Tips: Kevin Blake likes Mill Stream in Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Saturday
Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Five Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...
Recommended bets
