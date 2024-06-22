Ryan Moore Royal Ascot Day Five Rides: River Tiber among the clear form picks

St Leger winner Continuous has the best form on return

River Tiber has a great chance in Jersey Stakes

Queenstown will take all the beating in meeting finale

You couldn't have asked for more from her than a smooth win on her debut at Leopardstown, and the fourth has come out and won well since. I rode in the race, and I thought it went like a decent contest, and she did it very well. You'd expect her to improve on that run here, and she clearly has a good chance.

We are obviously happy with him, or else he wouldn't be here, and he has done plenty of work, but it is his first run back and that is definitely something to bear in mind as he takes on race-fit, in-form rivals. But I think it is fair to say he is just about the best of these on the evidence of his St Leger win and his Arc fifth, so we are hoping for the best. He is a very brave horse with the best form but he will improve for the race.

There is no stand-out in here, maybe Kinross, so a few will be fancying their chances. So I can see why Charlie [Fellowes] has gone for it with The Wizard Of Eye, and he impressed here on his return. That 7f handicap win only came off 99, so he was doing nothing that most of these could have done in the same position, but hopefully a strongly-run 6f can see him improve and put him in with a chance.

He would not have been out of place in the St James' Palace Stakes after a very encouraging third in the Irish Guineas on his return, but we thought this was a very good spot for him. As we saw last season, he doesn't lack pace, and last year's Coventry winner looks the clear form pick in this, along with Haatem, going into the race. Haatem finished over a length in front of us in Ireland but he carries a 3lb penalty here. Mountain Bear is not out of this, though, and nor are a few others like Task Force.

Rated 110 a couple of years ago, he shaped promisingly enough on his return after a long absence at Salisbury, and he can race off 104 here. He is lightly-raced and handles the trip and ground, so he has his chance.

Cambridge definitely has his chance down in class off a mark of 100, but I ride the progressive Old Faithful , who has only gone up 6lb for his two victories of late, and he did it nicely for me at Navan last time. Both have fair shouts in what is obviously a very open handicap.

I think he could well take all the beating in here, as he has shaped very well behind Kyprios on his last two starts. He obviously has his stamina to prove over this extreme test, but he could excel over it. We will see. Dawn Rising could be a dangerous opponent. I won this race on him last year. He has warmed up for this with two runs over 1m6f behind Kyprios and Queenstown, and this greater test of stamina is clearly going to suit.

Timeform's Day Five Verdict on Ryan Moore's rides

Continuous - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore has good chances of at least one winner on the final day of Royal Ascot but perhaps his best opportunity comes on Continuous in the Hardwicke Stakes (15:05).

While Continuous is the only one in the field without a run this year, he's also the only Group 1 winner in the line-up which gives him the class edge at level weights.

Continuous also has the beating of his two main rivals, Middle Earth and Desert Hero, who were behind him in the St Leger, while his fifth place in the Arc just a fortnight later was at least as good an effort.

He's 3 lb clear on Timeform ratings and will prove hard to beat if near his best.

