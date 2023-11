Pic D'Orhy looks fantastic and will love the ground

Expect a big run from Blueking D'Roux

No. 1 Farnoge SBK 6/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

We've given him time because he's highly promising and he rewarded our patience with a tidy success last month at Newton Abbot on his debut over hurdles which was a bit of a penalty kick. He has come on for the run, is a lot sharper now, will appreciate this step up in trip and has a solid chance.

No. 1 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I've always believed in this horse who never stopped improving last season and looks fantastic. This Grade 2 race has been his target from the moment he came back from holiday early in July.

He is fit to run for his life, his work with Bravemansgame on Thursday was eye-catching and drying ground at Ascot is a big plus for him. We don't think he was at his best when he was beaten by Shiskin at Ascot in February as he'd had a few races before that and things could well be different this time.

No. 4 Blueking D'oroux (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

He is highly progressive, a different horse since we gave him a wind op last season. I loved the way he won at Cheltenham last month and he will relish the step up in trip to two miles, three furlongs. While he has a bit to find on official ratings I'm expecting a big run from him.

No. 4 Regent's Stroll (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He is an interesting prospect by Walk In The Park out of a mare closely related to Denman. Regents Stroll goes nicely at home and I'd put him in the same league as our recent bumpers like Kap Boy and Touquet. He is ready to start, should be competitive and like all of our bumper horses on debut will benefit from the experience.

