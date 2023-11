Bravemansgame has never been better says Paul

Has come on a lot since the Charlie Hall

No. 1 Bravemansgame (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 172

He is in top order, never better and full of himself at the moment. He was bucking and squealing in the schooling arena on Thursday morning, turning himself inside out.

He has definitely come on a lot since the Charlie Hall at Wetherby which was rather like a racecourse gallop, then he made a mistake at the last fence and got a big tired late on. He is older now and probably just needed that first run of the season, he has won at Haydock before and the drying ground on a flat track will suit.

Daryl Jacob won a Grand National for me and loved him when he rode him on Monday morning.

After watching Bravemansgame and Pic D'Orhy work brilliantly together on Thursday my head lad Clifford Baker said that we have never had the pair of them in better shape.

Bravemansgame is the clear top rated horse in this Grade 1 race and has a first rate chance.

Best Chance:

"It's a toss of a coin Bravemansgame and Pic D'Orhy at Ascot and I just favour Bravemansgame, who is absolutely bouncing at the moment."

