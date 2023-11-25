Back Park Annonciade at 7/18.00 with the Sportsbook or 8.07/1 or bigger on Betfair Exchange in 13:15 at Haydock
Back Echoes In Rain at 15/28.50 with Sportsbook in 14:35 at Punchestown
Back Bali Body at 12/113.00 win only on the Sportsbook, or 13.012/1 on bigger on Betfair Exchange in 15:35 at Haydock
ANTE-POST RECOMMENDATIONS
Emitom at 14/115.00 each way, four places in 14:20 at Haydock on Saturday
Schalke at 40/141.00 each way, four places in 14:20 at Haydock on Saturday
STAKED: 11RETURN: 14P/L: +3
PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)
STAKED: 202RETURNS: 168.9P AND L: -33.1
*Bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness
Get a free bet from Betfair on racing multiples this Betfair Chase weekend. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.