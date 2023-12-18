</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Weekend winners and near misses have lots of options</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-18">18 December 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Weekend winners and near misses have lots of options", "name": "Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Weekend winners and near misses have lots of options", "description": "Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on a weekend of winners and encouraging near misses for Team Ditcheat. He reveals his plans for this week and beyon...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-weekend-winners-and-near-misses-have-lots-of-options-181223-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-weekend-winners-and-near-misses-have-lots-of-options-181223-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-18T10:39:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-18T11:36:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on a weekend of winners and encouraging near misses for Team Ditcheat. He reveals his plans for this week and beyond... Ginny's Destiny delights with win Il Ridoto defeat offers plenty of positives Paul "got it wrong" with Monmiral call Destiny has exciting future Ginny's Destiny gave a strong performance from the front to win at Cheltenham on Friday and Paul said: "Ginny's Destiny has come on leaps and bounds since his first run and was very good on Friday. He has lots of options after his win and is an exciting one for the future. "I am in no rush to make plans for this improving horse. But we will find a nice race for him. The Scilly Isles at Sandown might be a nice target." Watch Ditcheat Diaries Doncaster pair look promising Paul also had a couple of Friday winners at Doncaster, starting with Rare Middleton in the handicap hurdle. "Rare Middleton has been waiting for good ground and that is where he went to Doncaster for this win. I doubt he will go to Ascot on Friday when rain is forecast. He could go to Musselburgh on New Year's Day." On the same card Twinjets won in his first race for Team Ditcheat. Paul said: "I absolutely loved him. We have only had him here for a love. He ran very keenly but still finished well. A great addition to the team." Il Ridoto unlucky and Monmiral wants 3 miles On Saturday, Il Ridoto was unlucky not to win the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham, and Paul said: "Il Ridoto is improving rapidly. He just got nabbed on the line after making all the running. "His options could be the race he won on Trials Day last year or the Grade 2 Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield." Monmiral finished seventh with Harry Cobden on board and, with a wary smile, Paul said: "I obviously got that one wrong. I thought he would run really well but it is quite obvious from watching the race that he wants three miles. We will go up in trip and novice chasing." Threeunderthrufive, meanwhile, produced a solid performance in defeat: "His recent runs have been really good. He has improved and is jumping well. We are thrilled with him and he will definitely have an entry in the Grand National." Two to watch at Newbury on Wednesday "On Wednesday, Brave Kingdom, who won on his debut, goes to Newbury after schooling well. "I have a lovely horse named Firefly, who won a bumper at Ascot last year and ran well at Cheltenham this year, makes his debut over hurdles in a Newbury race that should suit him well." 