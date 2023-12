Can improve on his hurdle debut in a deep race at Ascot

No. 9 Junkanoo SBK 6/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

This is a competitive Novices Hurdle, but Junkanoo put in a good shift at Ascot on hurdling debut when finding only the 131-rated Doddiethegreat too good, and he was arguably worthy of an upgrade.

Gary Moore's 79-rated flat horse took to this sphere well but was held up in a slowly run affair that turned into a dash over the final two flights and was not best positioned to capitalise.

Despite showing a bright turn of foot and being last off the bridle, he couldn't catch up to the winner. He was hesitant at the final flight and showed signs of inexperience.

The third has been given an opening rating of 121, having bolted up at Newbury on his first run over obstacles, and the winner went close at Cheltenham off a rating of 131 when finding only the Greatwood Hurdle sixth too good next time.

He was capable of running to around the 80 mark on the flat, and his latest run suggests he could run to at least the mid-110s, which would put him right in this mix in this contest with the standard set by Goodwin.

In the hope that the selection learns a good deal from his first hurdling outing, he appeals now into a novice hurry rather than an introductory. I expect him to drift out from his current 6/42.50 but only as a market correction.

No. 3 Scarface (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 120

Joe Tizzard's Scarface - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - finds himself with a significantly easier task than he did at Wincanton last time when beaten 12 lengths by Tritonic and the ease in grade and return to the scene of a demolition job over hurdles may see him back in the winner's enclosure.

There's little doubt the form of his hurdle races sets a good standard, but he gave the firm impression that he is now getting the hang of the chasing game, having jumped particularly well at Wincanton before a mistake at the crucial third last as the pace quickened saw him knocked out of rhythm. Still, he jumped well after that but couldn't match the pace of some useful rivals.

Hopefully, he will continue to be ridden prominently - likely sat in second behind tearaway leader Mullinaree - and the step back up in distance should suit this sphere. He was nibbled at the time of writing 8/19.00 into 9/25.50 frustratingly, but any 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.