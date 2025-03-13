Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 50/1 shot in the opener

Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Fact To File to win the 15:20 Cheltenham - Was 11/8 SBK 11/4

Four-year-old filly Galileo Dame had shown plenty of ability on the Flat before switching disciplines, finishing a length-and-a-half second to subsequent Group Three placed Alpheratz on debut at Gowran Park, before beating the likes of Rubies Are Red and Flight Of Fancy to break her maiden at Leopardstown.

The daughter of Galileo Gold went on to finish a respectable fourth in the Listed Cheshire Oaks, and would finish second in the Listed Bluebell Stakes before chasing home Hamish in a Listed Curragh contest.

Having shown a good level of ability on numerous occasions on the Flat, in varying ground conditions, the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly was beaten two-lengths by Wendrock on hurdling debut, slightly unfortunate but shaping as though she would improve plenty for the experience.

She was able to take a significant step forward to finish within three-quarters-of-a-length to Hello Neighbour when upped into Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival, in a performance that can be upgraded considering she made up plenty of ground late on to finish second at odds of 16/117.00.

This is only her third start over obstacles and she has already shown she can be competitive at Grade One level in juvenile company. Entitled to continue improving, the likeable filly has the scope for further progression, possessing a classy profile.

Galileo Dame is one to keep on side.

Recommended Bet Back Galileo Dame E/W in 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 5/1

Likeable Affinisea mare Bluey has won two from four hurdling starts to date, as well as finishing second to the promising Jubilee Alpha, and, although needing to show further improvement at this level, could be good enough to sneak into the places at a price.

Making each-way appeal, the six-year-old finished fifth to the promising, yet sadly ill-fated, Mayor's Walk, a subsequent £145,000 purchase, in her first point start, before chasing home Cobra Queen, a dual winner over hurdles since, in her following outing.

Bluey was able to win a point of her own, beating Either Way, before being purchased for £27,000. She made a winning start at Plumpton on Rules debut, beating Ocean Waltz, who had shown some decent form previously. She then finished fourth to Dameofthecotswolds when racing much too keenly to have any impact on the race, but was able to fare better to beat Jena d'Oudairies in her subsequent start at Wincanton before performing with credit when second to Jubilee Alpha at Windsor on her penultimate start.

When last seen, Bluey was hugely impressive in comfortably beating Siog Geal, an £80,000 point winner who had shown a good level of form, including when second in a Listed Cheltenham bumper, by seven-and-a-half-lengths.

Likely to go forward, the front-runner has the stamina to stay further than this two mile trip, and, although she may lack the class in comparison with some of the market principals, she should keep galloping late on and could make the frame by doing so.

Recommended Bet Back Bluey E/W in 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 50/1

From a mark of 143, Nurburgring makes plenty of appeal for Joseph O'Brien in this handicap in only his fourth start over fences. Impressive as a juvenile hurdler, the five-year-old made a successful start over obstacles when beating Thats Jet at Killarney, before finishing ahead of talented filly Wodhooh at Listowel.

Gelded following that run, the son of Zoffany beat the likeable Kala Conti to Grade Three honours at Fairyhouse, before finishing third to the same rival when upped into Grade Two company.

A staying on fourth in the Triumph Hurdle, he was unfortunate to some degree at last year's Festival, being left with plenty of ground to make up when performing with credit but failing to pose a threat to winner Majborough.

He was able to prove himself as able to compete at Grade One level in first-time cheekpieces at Punchestown when a two-length third to Kargese, and went on to win the Galway Hurdle from a mark of 139 during the summer. That was an exceptional performance by the young horse, who was able to win in stylish fashion by seven-lengths to Ndaawi.

Sent chasing this season, he is yet to win over fences but has shaped with plenty of promise behind the likes of Down Memory Lane and Touch Me Not, including in Grade Two company. He has taken well to this new challenge, and the best is almost certainly yet to come from him as he has been staying on well in his races.

This step up in trip should suit and he is a standout contender at the weights. Nurburgring can be competitive in this contest at a price of 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Nurburgring in 14:00 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

Walk In The Park gelding Patter Merchant is one to note from a mark of 134 in this competitive heat.

The six-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, won a point before beating Sounds Victorius on Rules debut in a Leopardstown bumper, and has since performed with credit in tough handicap hurdles having won his maiden hurdle at Galway in October.

On his penultimate start, Patter Merchant finished fifth behind Perceval Legallois in a Listed handicap, having performed with credit when fourth to Ol Man Dingle on his previous start.

Last seen at Naas in February, the gelding achieved a fourth-placed finish when seven-and-a-quarter-lengths behind Will The Wise, now 3lb higher as a result. He has been able to sneak into the places in big handicaps and has proven his stamina capabilities, which should hold him in good stead in a race of this nature.

Whilst it's a highly competitive handicap, Patter Merchant makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00, capable of showing further improvement from a workable mark.

Recommended Bet Back Patter Merchant E/W in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 12/1

Classy performer Il Est Francais possesses the ability to pose a huge threat to favourite Fact To File in this Grade One contest. Whilst he'll need to prove he can handle the track, if he is able to get into a nice rhythm out in front, he could be exceptionally difficult to peg back late in the day, and has proven form over further which is a huge positive.

The likeable son of Karaktar was in excellent form early in his career, beating a number of useful types in bumpers, including Irish Point, before displaying great ability over obstacles, particularly in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in which he put in a breathtaking round of jumping from the front.

Over the past year, the seven-year-old has been less reliable, but proved he can still turn it on when required in the King George VI Chase. On his return to Kempton, he was mesmerising out in front once again, but was reeled in by eventual winner Banbridge late on. He lost little in defeat and may have even enhanced his reputation, spectacularly bouncing back to form following a pulled up effort at Auteuil.

Whilst he faces stiff opposition in this contest, he makes the most appeal as he is able to get his rivals out of their comfort zones early on in a race. He's also able to sustain a strong gallop, as he's shown in the past, and, although this is a completely different track to Kempton, he has enough ability and stamina to cope with the undulations and stiff finish.

Recommended Bet Back Il Est Francais in 15:20 Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Eleven-year-old veteran Envoi Allen is bidding for a fourth Cheltenham Festival success this week, attempting to regain his crown having finished second to Protektorat as defending champion twelve months ago.

The talented gelding unseated in the King George VI Chase on his latest start and has been kept fresh since, which is often key to his chances. He's usually at his best when fresh, particularly at the beginning of the season at his beloved Down Royal, and the better ground will definitely be in his favour.

Last year in this race, the Henry de Bromhead-trained legend put in a great effort in defeat in softer conditions, but he's seen to best effect on a drier surface and, despite being past his peak, has proven he still retains plenty of ability.

At odds of 16/117.00, the proven champion can make the frame once again. He has form figures of 11F312 at the course, is a multiple winner at this meeting, and shouldn't be discounted for a top yard.

Recommended Bet Back Envoi Allen E/W in 15:20 Cheltenham SBK 16/1

Unexposed Rocky's Diamond faces a stiff test against his elders in this Grade One, but the tough youngster has been rapidly progressing since making his debut a year ago, and recorded a Grade Two success over subsequent winner Thedevilscoachman in the Galmoy Hurdle in January.

The five-year-old would become the first to win the race at his age in over 70 years, and, although he does face a tough task and will have to buck the trends, he can make the frame at a price and looks an attractive alternative to the short-priced favourite.

The Declan Queally-trained gelding was no match for Home By The Lee when third to his more experienced rival in the Savills Hurdle, but he has improved plenty since and can take another step forward here. He was staying on well on that occasion, and has proven his stamina over the trip in testing conditions.

At a price of 14/115.00, Rocky's Diamond could outrun his odds and potentially spring a small surprise.