Cheltenham Day 1 Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 6/1 Fred Winter selection

Seeking a four-timer, progressive novice Tripoli Flyer faces his toughest task yet in the opening race of the Festival, and, whilst favourite Kopek Des Bordes should prove extremely tough to beat if on a going day, this Fergal O'Brien-trained gelding makes each-way appeal at the prices.

It's a competitive opener to the meeting, but Tripoli Flyer has shown enough ability to suggest he's able to hold his own in this company. When last seen at Kempton, he put in an exceptional performance when convincingly beating exciting prospect Miami Magic by seven-and-a-half-lengths in the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle.

The Grade Two winner comes into the race in excellent form, with only two blemishes to his record. He finished a somewhat unfortunate second to unbeaten stablemate Horaces Pearl in a Grade Two Aintree bumper last season, finishing ahead of a number of subsequent winners including Valgrand, plus the promising Good And Clever.

Tripoli Flyer was also beaten by Jurancon, who has done little wrong in his career so far, therefore, the form remains strong, despite him being slightly more exposed than a few of his rivals.

Whilst this is a quick enough turnaround, and he was reported to have bled following his previous race, although not a major issue according to his trainer, Tripoli Flyer is a big price at 20/121.00, and warrants a second glance from an each-way perspective only.

Recommended Bet Back Tripoli Flyer E/W in 13:20 Cheltenham SBK 20/1

Progressive eight-year-old gelding Henry's Friend makes the most appeal in the Ultima Handicap Chase, capable of defying a 7lb rise to pose a threat for an in-form Ben Pauling yard.

Having shown plenty of potential as a novice chaser, winning three from five of his races over fences last season, including beating the likes of Walking On Air and Kilbeg King, respectively, the Grade Two winner has shown progression with each run during this current campaign, and could be ready to peak.

On reappearance, Henry's Friend finished a distance behind American Sniper over hurdles, before finishing fifth to Kandoo Kid in a competitive Newbury handicap, from a rating of 139. Dropped 1lb for that promising effort, he was able to record a sixth career success on his latest start, beating the progressive Hymac by six-lengths from 138.

Having had a break since, he comes into this race fresh and on a workable mark. Last season, Henry's Friend lined up in the National Hunt Chase, which didn't suit, and was eventually pulled up, but he should fare much better on his return to Prestbury Park, and he has proven stamina which should hold him in good stead late on.

Likely to be prominent if possible, he could prove tough to pass in the closing stages if able to get into a favourable position during the race, and at odds of 10/111.00, he is one to keep on side.

Recommended Bet Back Henry's Friend E/W in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 10/1

Irish-raider The Short Go is another horse to note in the Ultima, capable of making the frame from a low mark of 132.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the eight-year-old makes only his sixth start over fences and has the benefit of previous experience in a big field handicap at the course.

On his penultimate start in October here, the son of Fame And Glory was ridden patiently towards the rear and made up plenty of ground late on to finish within a length-and-a-quarter of eventual winner, his stablemate Senior Chief, when in receipt of 16lb from a gelding currently rated 148.

The Short Go is on a 6lb higher mark here, but has the scope for further improvement and remains unexposed. He has to bounce back following a fall in the Troytown at Navan, for which he was sent off at odds of 11/26.50, but he has a long break since coming into the race fresh, and has run well on reappearance after an absence in the past.

At a price of 16/117.00, The Short Go warrants each-way consideration and could spring a small surprise from a lenient mark, with six places available.

Recommended Bet Back The Short Go E/W in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 16/1

Five-year-old mare Kala Conti has shown a good level of form throughout her career which began with a Compiegne hurdling success in 2023. Since then, she has won three of her seven starts for Gordon Elliott, including a Grade Two success over Kargese, as well as placing three times in Grade Three company, when beaten by Nurburgring, Anzadam, and July Flower, respectively.

Given the level of form she has shown to date, she should pose a threat in this race, capable of making her presence felt for the Cullentra yard.

When narrowly beaten by Nurburgring at Fairyhouse, Kala Conti pulled eighteen-lengths clear of third-placed Eagle Fang, now rated 141, with recent Grade Two winner Nara, now 135-rated Batman Girac, as well as Hamsiyann, further behind. Nurburgring has since shown plenty of ability, too, franking the form, particularly when winning the highly competitive Galway Hurdle.

In her following start at Leopardstown, Kala Conti was able to reverse form with Nurburgring when finishing three-quarters-of-a-length ahead of subsequent dual Grade One winner Kargese, showing top class juvenile form.

This season, daughter of Karaktar beat Helvic Dream on her reappearance in handicap company following a 273-day break, before chasing home exciting prospect Anzadam when no match for the winner but ahead of the likes of sadly ill-fated Dodger Long and Bottler'secret.

She once again filled the second spot when runner-up to July Flower on her latest start, giving 5lb to the winner who was making her Irish debut following a stint in France.

On that occasion, Kala Conti was in the leading pack throughout whilst July Flower was ridden patiently at the rear and made late headway. Jetara and Lot Of Joy were the only other two contenders to go forward during the race, with the former eventually finishing twelve-lengths behind Kala Conti, and the latter was tailed off.

Considering Kala Conti, the youngest in the field, was the only horse to pose some threat to the eventual winner, particularly from the leading trio, it was a performance worth upgrading, and she is entitled to improve further with age.

Having already proven herself at the top table as a juvenile, and as she is progressing well this season when able to be somewhat competitive against talented rivals, Kala Conti demands respect and could be capable of showing further progression.

The likeable mare has shown tenacious qualities, a good attitude, and a tough, fighting spirit, and she is one to keep on side.

Recommended Bet Back Kala Conti E/W in 15:20 Cheltenham SBK 14/1

One of the stronger fancies of the week, Beyond Your Dreams appears to hold great claims from a lenient mark of 123 in this tricky juvenile handicap.

The four-year-old filly, who is equipped with first-time cheekpieces here, has made a promising start to life over obstacles, having taken some time to get going during her debut year. In recent runs, she has shown significant improvement and has been progressing with each start, learning on the job as she gains further experience.

The daughter of Fastnet Rock has been running consistently well since finishing two-and-three-quarter-lengths behind the winner, Dancing Steve, in a Tipperary maiden, including over hurdles in her previous three outings.

On hurdling debut at Fairyhouse, the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly ran on well to finish second behind Space Warrior, before taking a step forward when beaten half-a-length by Total Look at Navan, pulling four-lengths clear of third-placed Wendrock.

Wendrock went on to beat Galileo Dame, who was subsequently second in Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival, and, as a result, has been given a rating of 136 here, whilst the aforementioned Total Look will run from 132.

In comparison, Beyond Your Dreams' rating may have underestimated her level of ability, and she is 3lb lower than Slurricane, whom she inflicted defeat upon at Fairyhouse when last seen in December.

On her latest start, she made up ground in the finish, showing plenty of speed and natural ability in a performance that could be upgraded. She will need to improve on her jumping, but she remains open to further progression on only her fourth start over timber, and has the class to be one of the leading juveniles from this current crop.

Representing top connections, including a yard that currently hold the title in this contest having saddled Lark In The Mornin to victory in the race last year, Beyond Your Dreams is impossible to ignore at the weights, particularly considering the form she has shown to date.

At odds of 6/17.00, Beyond Your Dreams makes the most appeal in a competitive race.

Recommended Bet Back Beyond Your Dreams in 16:40 Cheltenham SBK 6/1

Completely unexposed in handicap company over fences, Now Is The Hour could prove tough to beat as he steps up in trip in Tuesday's finale.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained gelding should be suited by the extra distance, having already proven to possess plenty of stamina over three miles in previous starts. He improved plenty on his first couple of runs of the season to finish four-lengths behind Three Card Brag on his latest start at Navan in January, making up ground from the rear of the field, and he can show further progression on only his fifth start over the larger obstacles.

Last season, the son of Westerner displayed plenty of ability as a novice hurdler, particularly when beaten Don't Rightly Know by seventeen-lengths in a Haydock Grade Two on heavy ground over an extended three miles.

Whilst he won in comfortable fashion, he was kept up to his work by Sean Flanagan, proving his stamina credentials and shaping as though a further step up in trip would suit. Haiti Couleurs and Latenightpass were also in behind that day, and the runner-up has gone on to win three from three chasing starts this season, including two Listed successes, earning herself a rating of 144.

The form has been significantly franked, and the Now Is The Hour appears well treated at the weights from a rating of 139. The point winner is yet to show the best of his ability over fences, and this could be the perfect race for him to shine.