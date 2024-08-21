York Ebor Festival Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Thursday

Ryan Moore landed a 18/1 19.00 treble on the opening day of the meeting

Day Two York Ebor Festival tips from Daryl Carter, Katie Midwinter, Alan Dudman and more

Ryan Moore has six rides on the second day of the meeting

Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Thursday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassador provides exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on the second day of the York Ebor Festival...

Ryan Moore: "A beautifully breed filly, who is uncomplicated, consistent, straightforward and hasn't been out of the first three in five starts.

"Her third in the Albany reads well considering what Simmering has done since and she showed a great attitude to land the Ballyhane in Naas last time out. Obviously more to do here but a fast track like York will suit her well."

Daryl Carter: "There are 22 runners to consider for this valuable price, which sees the winner take home half a million quid. Richard Hannon has won this race five of the last eight years, and he saddles one that looks to hold every chance in the potentially very useful An Outlaw's Grace.

"The Sportsbook is looking to duck him by offering the shortest price across the board, and rightly so, given his trainer's record and Ryan Moore's booking.

"The two-year-old was well-held when he tried over seven furlongs at Goodwood in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes, but he was very green and seemed to dislike the track, which saw him unorganised at a crucial time. However, his trainer had nominated the six-and-a-half-furlong race this week at York in a preview, and it's wise to think the Goodwood outing was more experience for now. Still, he showed up well, and this is less competitive than the numbers suggest.

"At the same time, favourite Maw Lam looks like a five-furlong sprinter, and she may find this trip stretching her stamina, while traffic problems could also crop up, given her racing style.

"An Outlaw's Grace holds every chance, but this is not the six-and-a-half-furlong race Hannon noted for his runner. This speed test may prove too sharp for one who saw his two siblings win over 1m2f and 1m4f, so it is passed over for now.

"The stand-out form horse in this race is Arizona Blaze - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - and arrives following a cracking third in Group 1 company last time. If this doesn't come too soon, he must be a massive player with this significant dip in class. Last time, he showed an excellent attitude at the Curragh when rallying behind the useful pair Babouche and Whistlejacket, the best sprinting form on offer by a street this season.

"Arizona Blaze can be forgiven for his penultimate defeat in Group 2 company by doing too much too soon following his run at Ascot just ten days before. Still, he is already a Group winner over this trip and is tough to knock. He has a big weight, but he has earned it!

"The only concern is whether this return to the track following a tough race just 12 days ago will be detrimental, but his price is too big to ignore at 11/43.75 or bigger. He should take some stopping from a favourably low draw, which could see him grab the far rail. This track and ground should suit him well, and he is fancied to land this, and I make him closer to 7/42.75."

Recommended Bet 14:25 York - Back Arizona Blaze SBK 11/4

Katie Midwinter: "A surprise winner at 40/141.00 of the Chesham Stakes on debut in 2022, Holloway Boy is yet to reach the same heights of that Listed Royal Ascot success, but he has been performing consistently well in competitive handicaps this summer.

"Only 1lb higher than when in contention in each of his last three starts, he holds strong claims once again on ground that will suit. In the Royal Hunt Cup he finished fifth at odds of 22/123.00, staying on strongly in the final furlong. He was narrowly beaten by Cicero's Gift on his next start at Sandown, in softer conditions, before placing third in the Golden Mile.

"The four-year-old son of Ulysses possesses plenty of class, and is deserving of a return to the winners' enclosure, having failed to record a success since his first racecourse appearance two years ago. He's a likeable chestnut who should go close with some luck in-running.

"This is a competitive race with a big field, but the Karl Burke-trained gelding has proven he is able to consistently compete in these handicaps, and he remains on a workable mark under Sam James.

"At odds of 9/110.00, it may prove worth sticking with Holloway Boy."

Recommended Bet Back Holloway Boy in 15:00 York SBK 9/1

Ryan Moore: "It was a good run from her in the Pretty Polly when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn and she stepped up on that when an unlucky second to You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks.

"She has progressed with every run and you can say the same about Queen Of The Pride who has gone through the grades and steps into G1 company here for the first time. I think York will suit my filly though and I'm looking forward her."

Mark Milligan: "On the face it, Sea Just In Time has a bit to find stepping up markedly in grade in the 1m 4f Listed Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes, but William Haggas won the race last year with a very similar type and he's not the sort of trainer to over face his horses unless he thinks they're up to the task.

"This daughter of Sea The Stars won on debut before disappointing in a similar race to this next time, but that was a steadily run contest and on a tricky track at Goodwood for only her second start.

"Dropped back down in class last time, she got a confidence-boosting win at Kempton, and if William Haggas thinks she's ready to go back up to listed company, who am I to argue?

"She isn't a big price, but I suspect she could be miles better than she's already shown and I'll be disappointed if she doesn't prove at least up to this level.

"In fact, I'd be surprised if she isn't plying her trade in Group races before too long and the long York straight should suit this big, rather leggy filly.

"I'll make her my best bet on what looks another stellar day of racing on the Knavesmire."

Recommended Bet Back Sea Just In Time in the 16:10 York EXC 2.5+

Katie Midwinter: "A daughter of Kodi Bear, Griselda showed significant improvement on her first three runs when taking to handicaps from an opening mark of 60 at Pontefract in July, winning as 2/13.00 favourite. She went on to record two subsequent wins, landing a hat-trick at Thirsk when beating Shamal Wind by four-and-a-quarter-lengths on her penultimate start.

"Given a 14lb rise for that victory, the juvenile was unable to continue her progression when eighth at Newmarket, but she may have been drawn on the wrong side that day, considering the first three were all towards the far side of the track. Griselda was out on a wing, coming from the rear with her challenge and ultimately couldn't sustain the effort. It could prove worth giving her another chance, especially considering the generous double-figure odds on offer.

"In a competitive nursery handicap, there are a number of horses who could show enough improvement to land the prize, but this filly knows what it takes to win, and has plenty of experience which should hold her in good stead.

"Callum Rodriguez is aboard, teaming up with George Scott once again. The pair combined to win with handicap debutante The Feminine Urge at Catterick on Monday, and are both in good form currently.

"Considering the jockey has an excellent record on the yard's horses, and an even better strike-rate of 57 percent on their juveniles, there is enough to suggest Griselda should be able to put in an improved performance over this extra furlong.

"At a price of 25/126.00, she represents each-way value with five places on offer, and could be able to spring a surprise."

Recommended Bet Back Griselda E/W in 16:45 York (five places) SBK 25/1

Daryl Carter: "Ed Walker's Key To Cotai - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is quietly progressive, and she represents an age group with an excellent record in this race, so she gets the vote to continue thriving.

"The three-year-old arrives following a near miss at Haydock when stuck repeatedly short of room on the rail. She finished with stacks of running left under hand and heels after her rider dropped the whip shortly following the break. That effort suggested this mark is not her limit, and today she returns to York, where she ran an excellent fifth of 16 behind Zoulu Chief at this meeting last year over six furlongs.

"She has had a productive season. She finished a narrow second on her seasonal return to one now rated 22 lb higher in the handicap and then scored in a strong handicap at Newmarket in May against the boys before finding subsequent Group 1 runner-up Jabaara too good at Carlisle when better than the bare result when doing the best of those from off a dawdling pace.

"Today's set-up should suit her well, and she is a Listed filly in the making.

"Further conviction in her case is the booking of William Buick, who has a 25% strike rate for Ed Walker in the last five years. They are a profitable combination, with a £40 return on a £1 stake.

"Another good mention is Pinafore for William Haggas, who gets the first-time blinkers. Headgear stats are only useful if the particular horse wearing them will improve for them, and this one might. She won in first-time cheekpieces last year, and William Haggas has seen a few improvements in recent months, including Maljoom, Highland Spring and Pinafore's half-brother Elmonjed, who scored at Windsor for this column under this angle.

"She may prove a fair each-way play at 20/121.00 but is vulnerable for win purposes, and Key To Cotai gets that vote."