Ryan Moore Day Two York Ebor Rides: Knavesmire to bring the best out of Content in Yorkshire Oaks

Ryan Moore has six rides on the second day of the York Ebor Festival

Knavesmire set to suit Content in Yorkshire Oaks

Heavens Gate to enjoy quick conditions

A beautifully breed filly, who is uncomplicated, consistent, straightforward and hasn't been out of the first three in five starts.

Her third in the Albany reads well considering what Simmering has done since and she showed a great attitude to land the Ballyhane in Naas last time out. Obviously more to do here but a fast track like York will suit her well.

I'm riding this one for the first time, but I see he broke his maiden on debut in a Sailsbury novice over 6f back in June and ran well in the Vintage stakes at Goodwood over 7f.

He should cope well with the drop back to 6f here and, as you would expect for the prize money on offer, this is a competitive race, although Richard (Hannon) has a good record in it - I won it for him on Mums Tipple in 2019 - and he should run well.

It was a good run from her in the Pretty Polly when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn and she stepped up on that when an unlucky second to You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks.

She has progressed with every run and you can say the same about Queen Of The Pride who has gone through the grades and steps into G1 company here for the first time. I think York will suit my filly though and I'm looking forward her.

Another one which I'm riding for the first time. She is stepping up in grade here but ran respectably enough when returning after a 306-day break in Gowran Park earlier this month.

I ride Angel Hunter for Richard Hannon in the Nursery. Again, I don't know a whole lot about him having never ridden him but an opening mark of 83 looks ok and stepping back up to 7f should suit him. It's an open race and several could improve for their handicap debuts.

She's a tough filly who has run some decent races in defeat over 6f and 7f since winning a handicap at Nottingham off 93 last September.

Another ultra-competitive York handicap and the filly may not have any secrets from the handicapper, but William (Haggas) is sticking on blinkers for the first time so hopefully she can run well.

Timeform Day Two York Ebor Festival Verdict

Heavens Gate - 13:50 York

Heavens Gate is bred to excel over middles distances next year, but she has shown plenty of ability over sprint trips so far this season, building on the promise of her debut effort when easily opening her account over six furlongs at the Curragh.

She progressed further when beaten a length by her highly-promising stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot next time and she didn't need to run to that level when resuming winning ways in a valuable sales race at Naas earlier this month.

Heavens Gate is clearly a useful and straightforward filly who comes out 3 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and she is fancied to take advantage of the 3lb she receives from Leovanni.