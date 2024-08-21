Ryan Moore Day Two York Ebor Rides: Knavesmire to bring the best out of Content in Yorkshire Oaks
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has a ride in all but one of the contests on the second day of the York Ebor meeting. Here he gives us the lowdown on each of his six rides...
-
Ryan Moore has six rides on the second day of the York Ebor Festival
-
Knavesmire set to suit Content in Yorkshire Oaks
-
Heavens Gate to enjoy quick conditions
13:50 York - Heavens Gate
Heavens Gate (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 21331
A beautifully breed filly, who is uncomplicated, consistent, straightforward and hasn't been out of the first three in five starts.
Her third in the Albany reads well considering what Simmering has done since and she showed a great attitude to land the Ballyhane in Naas last time out. Obviously more to do here but a fast track like York will suit her well.
14:25 York - An Outlaw's Grace
An Outlaw's Grace (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Richard Hannon
- F: 145
I'm riding this one for the first time, but I see he broke his maiden on debut in a Sailsbury novice over 6f back in June and ran well in the Vintage stakes at Goodwood over 7f.
He should cope well with the drop back to 6f here and, as you would expect for the prize money on offer, this is a competitive race, although Richard (Hannon) has a good record in it - I won it for him on Mums Tipple in 2019 - and he should run well.
15:35 York - Content
Content (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 2614-8832
It was a good run from her in the Pretty Polly when third to Bluestocking and Emily Upjohn and she stepped up on that when an unlucky second to You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks.
She has progressed with every run and you can say the same about Queen Of The Pride who has gone through the grades and steps into G1 company here for the first time. I think York will suit my filly though and I'm looking forward her.
16:10 York - Satin
Satin
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- F: 1641513-4
Another one which I'm riding for the first time. She is stepping up in grade here but ran respectably enough when returning after a 306-day break in Gowran Park earlier this month.
16:45 York - Angel Hunter
Angel Hunter
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Richard Hannon
- F: 343
I ride Angel Hunter for Richard Hannon in the Nursery. Again, I don't know a whole lot about him having never ridden him but an opening mark of 83 looks ok and stepping back up to 7f should suit him. It's an open race and several could improve for their handicap debuts.
17:20 York - Pinafore
Pinafore (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: William Haggas
- F: 612-66250
She's a tough filly who has run some decent races in defeat over 6f and 7f since winning a handicap at Nottingham off 93 last September.
Another ultra-competitive York handicap and the filly may not have any secrets from the handicapper, but William (Haggas) is sticking on blinkers for the first time so hopefully she can run well.
Timeform Day Two York Ebor Festival Verdict
Heavens Gate - 13:50 York
Heavens Gate is bred to excel over middles distances next year, but she has shown plenty of ability over sprint trips so far this season, building on the promise of her debut effort when easily opening her account over six furlongs at the Curragh.
She progressed further when beaten a length by her highly-promising stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot next time and she didn't need to run to that level when resuming winning ways in a valuable sales race at Naas earlier this month.
Heavens Gate is clearly a useful and straightforward filly who comes out 3 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and she is fancied to take advantage of the 3lb she receives from Leovanni.
Now read more tips, previews and insight on Betting.Betfair
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Day One Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Wednesday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/2 NAP among four York Ebor Day 1 selections
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: French raider can shake up Troy in Juddmonte International
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: French raider can shake up Troy in Juddmonte International
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Day One York Ebor Rides: City Of Troy sets the standard in Group 1 Juddmonte International