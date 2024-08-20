York Ebor Festival Tips Day Two: Katie Midwinter's four bets on Thursday from 11/4 to 25/1

Consistent Holloway Boy can make the frame again

Queen Of The Pride set to rule on the Knavesmire

Griselda an each-way play for George Scott

Classy Key To Cotai is on a handy mark

A surprise winner at 40/141.00 of the Chesham Stakes on debut in 2022, Holloway Boy is yet to reach the same heights of that Listed Royal Ascot success, but he has been performing consistently well in competitive handicaps this summer.

Only 1lb higher than when in contention in each of his last three starts, he holds strong claims once again on ground that will suit. In the Royal Hunt Cup he finished fifth at odds of 22/123.00, staying on strongly in the final furlong. He was narrowly beaten by Cicero's Gift on his next start at Sandown, in softer conditions, before placing third in the Golden Mile.

The four-year-old son of Ulysses possesses plenty of class, and is deserving of a return to the winners' enclosure, having failed to record a success since his first racecourse appearance two years ago. He's a likeable chestnut who should go close with some luck in-running.

This is a competitive race with a big field, but the Karl Burke-trained gelding has proven he is able to consistently compete in these handicaps, and he remains on a workable mark under Sam James.

At odds of 9/110.00, it may prove worth sticking with Holloway Boy.

Recommended Bet Back Holloway Boy in 15:00 York SBK 9/1

In the feature Yorkshire Oaks, progressive daughter of Roaring Lion, well-named Queen Of The Pride, bids for a third successive victory, a fourth of her career and first Group One.

She has impressed twice over a mile-and-a-half at Haydock this season, and asserted her dominance in the Group Two Lancashire Oaks when last seen. She displayed great tenacity and a willing attitude on that occasion to pull clear from her rivals, and this trip appears to suit perfectly. The tough filly has plenty of quality, and is good enough to compete at the top level.

If conditions remain on the firmer side come Thursday, it will be the quickest ground she has encountered, but both her sire and dam, dual Group One winner Simple Verse, were victorious on ground with firm in the description, including Roaring Lion's Juddmonte International victory in 2018.

Bred for success, this four-year-old filly can emulate her sire by landing a Group One on the Knavesmire, in the hands of the same jockey, Oisin Murphy, at odds of 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Queen Of The Pride in 15:35 York SBK 11/4

A daughter of Kodi Bear, Griselda showed significant improvement on her first three runs when taking to handicaps from an opening mark of 60 at Pontefract in July, winning as 2/13.00 favourite. She went on to record two subsequent wins, landing a hat-trick at Thirsk when beating Shamal Wind by four-and-a-quarter-lengths on her penultimate start.

Given a 14lb rise for that victory, the juvenile was unable to continue her progression when eighth at Newmarket, but she may have been drawn on the wrong side that day, considering the first three were all towards the far side of the track. Griselda was out on a wing, coming from the rear with her challenge and ultimately couldn't sustain the effort. It could prove worth giving her another chance, especially considering the generous double-figure odds on offer.

In a competitive nursery handicap, there are a number of horses who could show enough improvement to land the prize, but this filly knows what it takes to win, and has plenty of experience which should hold her in good stead.

Callum Rodriguez is aboard, teaming up with George Scott once again. The pair combined to win with handicap debutante The Feminine Urge at Catterick on Monday, and are both in good form currently.

Considering the jockey has an excellent record on the yard's horses, and an even better strike-rate of 57 percent on their juveniles, there is enough to suggest Griselda should be able to put in an improved performance over this extra furlong.

At a price of 25/126.00, she represents each-way value with five places on offer, and could be able to spring a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Griselda E/W in 16:45 York (five places) SBK 25/1

5 (2) Key To Cotai (Ire) J: William Buick

William Buick T: Ed Walker

Ed Walker F: 4152-2124

The three-year-old Cotai Glory filly, Key To Cotai, has champion jockey William Buick in the saddle as she bids for a first victory since a 17/29.50 win at Newmarket in May. On her following appearance, she finished second to subsequent Falmouth Stakes runner-up, and first past the post in the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes, Jabaara, when in receipt of 3lbs from the now 108-rated filly.

Whilst she could only manage fourth when returning to handicap company at Haydock, she had plenty of excuses, and from an unchanged mark of 95 she looks to have leading claims on the basis of her penultimate run.

She finished fifth in a nursery handicap at the track last year, the form of which has worked out well. In a race won by Zoulu Chief, the runner-up Starlust is now rated 112 having finished third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint before winning a Listed race earlier this season. Third-placed Room Service is now on a mark of 105, and Blue Prince, a length behind Key To Cotai in sixth, is rated 93 after a number of useful efforts this term.

The Ed Walker-trained filly has the ability to be competitive in this field from her current mark, and holds leading claims at odds of 15/28.50.