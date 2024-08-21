York Ebor Festival Day Two Tips: Three selections on Yorkshire Oaks Day

Lowther looks a two-horse race

O'Brien to take the Yorkshire Oaks again

Haggas filly can take step up in class in her stride

The second day of York's Ebor meeting opens with the 6f Group 2 Lowther Stakes for two-year-old fillies, and it's a pair bringing Royal Ascot form to the table that head the betting.

Wathnan Racing's Leovanni is unbeaten in two starts, following up a Nottingham maiden success with a much-improved effort when taking the Queen Mary at the Royal meeting, travelling well and having the race won from some way out.

She looks sure to go well again but I marginally prefer the claims of Aidan O'Brien's Heavens Gate, who finished third to stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Albany before filling the same position in the Duke Of Cambridge at Newmarket's July meeting.

The selection built on those good efforts when taking a valuable race at Naas last time, not having to better her previous form to get the job done.

She brings plenty of experience to the party - this will be her sixth start of the campaign - but gives the impression there could still be more to come for a stable that took this race in 2018 with Fairyland.

Recommended Bet Back Heavens Gate EXC 3.8+

I'm hoping the Aidan O'Brien yard can double up in the feature race of the day, the 1m 4f Group Yorkshire Oaks, with the three-year-old Content, who I'm hoping can find enough progression to improve past some older rivals.

Emily Upjohn would have been a clear favourite for this race if she'd run anywhere near her form of the previous two seasons, but she's turned in a string of lacklustre efforts this year, the one bright spot coming when second in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh in June.

Although not getting the best of rides last time, she wouldn't have troubled the principals anyway and it's probably fair to say she's not as good as she once was.

John & Thady Gosden's other runner Queen Of The Pride is on a roll and she heads the betting, though I'm siding with the Classic form of Content.

This daughter of Galileo has been something of a slow burner, but her second in the Irish Oaks last time was a career best and it wouldn't surprise me if she ran even better this time.

Aidan O'Brien certainly knows what it takes to win this race, having tasted success in three of the last four years, with Love, Snowfall and Warm Heart.

The Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf is reportedly the long-term target of Content and she's taking a tried and trusted Ballydoyle route to that race by heading to the Knavesmire beforehand.

Recommended Bet Back Content EXC 4.0+

On the face it, Sea Just In Time has a bit to find stepping up markedly in grade in the 1m 4f Listed Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes, but William Haggas won the race last year with a very similar type and he's not the sort of trainer to over face his horses unless he thinks they're up to the task.

This daughter of Sea The Stars won on debut before disappointing in a similar race to this next time, but that was a steadily run contest and on a tricky track at Goodwood for only her second start.

Dropped back down in class last time, she got a confidence-boosting win at Kempton, and if William Haggas thinks she's ready to go back up to listed company, who am I to argue?

She isn't a big price, but I suspect she could be miles better than she's already shown and I'll be disappointed if she doesn't prove at least up to this level.

In fact, I'd be surprised if she isn't plying her trade in Group races before too long and the long York straight should suit this big, rather leggy filly.

I'll make her my best bet on what looks another stellar day of racing on the Knavesmire.