York Ebor Festival Day Three Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Friday

Day Three York Ebor Festival tips from Daryl Carter, Katie Midwinter, Alan Dudman and more

Ryan Moore has four rides on the third day of the meeting after riding another double on day two

Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Friday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassador provides exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on the penultimate day of the York Ebor Festival...

Listen to Day Three York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...

Katie Midwinter: "Six-year-old gelding Derry Lad, trained in County Tipperary by Kevin Thomas Coleman, is an interesting contender who is capable of making the frame at a generous price. He finished last of eighteen at Galway when last seen, in a run that is worth forgiving, but had previously finished third twice, at both Naas and Epsom.

"At Epsom on his penultimate start, he finished a length-and-a-quarter behind Bolster, with subsequent Goodwood winners Paradias and Haunted Dream in second and fourth, respectively. He is only 1lb higher here, with Tom Marquand aboard, and should be suited by the tracks conditions he is likely to encounter, should the rain stay away.

"His last success came on good to firm ground at Pontefract, when beating Wootton'sun, in receipt of 6lbs, by half-a-length. Wootton'sun is now rated 93, whilst Fox Journey, in fourth that day has shown plenty of progression since to grant a mark of 94.

"With plenty of noteworthy pieces of form, Derry Lad represents a great each-way chance at a price of 9/110.00 from a mark of 83."

Recommended Bet Back Derry Lad E/W in 13:50 York SBK 9/1

Ryan Moore: "Point Lonsdale is interesting on his first try over two miles. It was a smart run to finish third in Saint-Cloud last day when dropping back to 12f. He won over an extended 1m5f in Chester Ormonde Stakes on his previous run, staying on really well there, so you'd have to be encouraged that the 2m here is within his range.

"Gregory and Vauban bring a good level of form to the table though, and it's a competitive race, but my lad could be suited by the step up in trip and has a solid chance."

Mark Milligan: "Charlie Appleby and William Buick took the 6f Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes with Noble Style in 2022 and I'm hoping they can repeat the does with the highly promising Shadow Of Light this time around.

"An impeccably bred son of Lope De Vega, Shadow Of Light looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Yarmouth last month, travelling fluently before being produced to lead a furlong from home.

"He confirmed that promise when following up at Newmarket last time, again travelling with plenty of power before readily settling matters late on.

"He's looked every inch a pattern race prospect so far and I'm confident he can take this step up in class in his stride.

"The opposition is headed up by Big Mojo, who represents the Big Evs connections.

"Mick Appleby's juvenile improved markedly when taking the Molecomb at Goodwood last time, though whether he'll be quite at home over the extra furlong of this test remains to be seen.

"I was with The Strikin Viking in the Richmond at Goodwood, and though he couldn't get the job done there, he still ran really well to finish second having been up with the strong pace throughout.

"Wathnan Racing's promising colt could well emerge as the biggest threat to Shadow Of Light."

Recommended Bet Back Shadow Of Light in the 15:00 York EXC 5.0+

Alan Dudman: "Bradsell is one from two at York and won by an astonishing 9L on his career debut on the Knavesmire and duly won the Coventry on his second start at Royal Ascot in that freshman season - it was some beginning for the horse.

"He was third in Live In The Dream's Nunthorpe 12 months ago, with the draw playing it's part there, but he won the King's Stand earlier in the summer of 2023, but a setback in the spring this year meant he wasn't able to defend his title.

"His trainer Archie Watson said: "It was frustrating to miss Royal Ascot, but the Group 1 sprints are mostly from the Nunthorpe onwards. Hopefully he can be running in all the five-furlong Group 1 sprints this autumn."

"A comeback run in France last time was a perfect prep, and on official ratings at 116, he's one of the best in the field with that figure. The risk with him starting late this term is something to consider, but on the flipside, we are dealing with a far fresher horse who has won at the top level and still has few miles on the clock."

Recommended Bet

Back Bradsell in the 15:35 York SBK 5/1

Daryl Carter: "A couple of these appealed to me. Reach was high on the shortlist, having run well in two stronger course and distance events this year. She was a cosy winner of this race last year, and although five pounds higher, this doesn't look too deep. However, last year, she turned out to win this race quickly; this time, she has been off for 70 days, which tempers my enthusiasm.

"I am not quite ready to give up on Dreamrocker - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - as Sandown was all wrong for her. She failed to get the pace I thought she would, but she kept on very well to finish third behind two horses that had been up with the van throughout. She deserved extra credit for that run.

"Still, today's scenario will suit her better with a long home straight at York, giving her time to get the motor running and a likely strong pace. The move up in trip is another positive, considering she is a half-sister to the yard's very useful pair Dreamloper and Dreamweaver - the latter stayed up to 1m6f and won her first start, moved up to ten furlongs.

"She ran well at this venue when she steamed home from off the pace in May behind Feel The Need against the boys. The winner chased home the useful Tolstoy next time. On that form she holds every chance. I am not thrilled about Luke Morris in the saddle, but she is better than a mark of 75 when things drop right and at a price that looks worth chancing."

Recommended Bet 16:10 York - Back Dreamrocker SBK 16/1

Ryan Moore: "A full complement of 20 for the £100k Convivial maiden and I'm on the once raced Wotton Bassett filly, Whirl. She ran straight to the line in a maiden won by Red Letter at the Curragh and she should step forward for that.

"As you would expect for the prize money on offer, it's a very competitive race with some very well bred newcomers."

Katie Midwinter: "Three-year-old gelding Apiarist is an interesting contender in this competitive handicap. He comes into the race after finishing fourth twice, at both Ascot and Goodwood respectively, most recently when sent off at odds of 40/141.00. He is often available at an enticing price, and is often able to outrun his odds.

"A son of Night Of Thunder, he fetched 100,000gns as a yearling and showed plenty of promise during a juvenile campaign, finally landing his maiden win at the track in October.

"He won a 16 runner handicap on the Knavesmire at odds of 28/129.00, beating third-placed Grey Cuban, who is now on a mark of 95 after two successive wins at Chester, whilst giving him 4lbs. Nellie Leylax, a 101-rated gelding who is two from two this season, was in fourth. There is plenty of substance in that form, and the proven course form is a plus, especially for a relatively local trainer in Kevin Ryan.

"Having run consistently well this season following first outing at Newmarket, he is a lively each-way contender who represents value at 40/141.00 with five places on offer."