York Ebor Festival Tips Day Three Tips: Katie Midwinter's four bets on Friday from 15/8 to 40/1

Derry Lad is value in the opener

Overlooked Billboard Star has solid form

Asfoora to land glory in the Nunthorpe

Apiarist to create a buzz in the last

Six-year-old gelding Derry Lad, trained in County Tipperary by Kevin Thomas Coleman, is an interesting contender who is capable of making the frame at a generous price. He finished last of eighteen at Galway when last seen, in a run that is worth forgiving, but had previously finished third twice, at both Naas and Epsom.

At Epsom on his penultimate start, he finished a length-and-a-quarter behind Bolster, with subsequent Goodwood winners Paradias and Haunted Dream in second and fourth, respectively. He is only 1lb higher here, with Tom Marquand aboard, and should be suited by the tracks conditions he is likely to encounter, should the rain stay away.

His last success came on good to firm ground at Pontefract, when beating Wootton'sun, in receipt of 6lbs, by half-a-length. Wootton'sun is now rated 93, whilst Fox Journey, in fourth that day has shown plenty of progression since to grant a mark of 94.

With plenty of noteworthy pieces of form, Derry Lad represents a great each-way chance at a price of 9/110.00 from a mark of 83.

Recommended Bet Back Derry Lad E/W in 13:50 York SBK 9/1

The Gimcrack Stakes is a tricky race to predict which features a number of improving juveniles. Whilst those towards the top of the market must all be respected on their form and profiles, there is each-way value in the field in the form of Billboard Star. He is being overlooked in the market despite performing consistently well in four starts to date, finishing in and around some top class two-year-olds.

On debut, he finished third to Principality, who had previously finished second to Ancient Truth, with promising £360,000 Carrados in second. The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained gelding then landed his maiden at Newmarket, convincingly beating a subsequent winner in Praetorian.

On his penultimate start in the Group Two July Stakes, he chased home Whistlejacket, winner of the Group One Prix Morny since, beaten by only a length-and-three-quarters, with Aomori City, Group Two Vintage Stakes victor, further behind in third. Splitting those two exciting prospects is an excellent piece of form, which proves that Billboard Star is capable of performing at Group Two level and beyond.

He has a length to find with The Strikin Viking on the Richmond Stakes form, when fourth behind Black Forza, but is a big price in comparison, and may prove worth siding with each-way.

A half-brother to Chipotle, a capable Listed winner over 6f as a juvenile, Billboard Star may be one of the underdogs in this field, but he has shown he knows how to compete with some of the best around, and he could just spring a surprise at a price.

Recommended Bet Back Billboard Star E/W in 15:00 York SBK 14/1

Connections of top class Australian mare Asfoora have been richly rewarded for an audacious northern hemisphere campaign this summer. Since finishing a promising fourth on British debut in the Temple Stakes, she has shown masses of improvement, winning the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot before being narrowly touched off by Big Evs at Goodwood.

She is better off at the weights with her rival, Big Evs, on this occasion, with a 6lb swing in her favour, which could make all of the difference. She finished strongly in the King George Stakes too, and was arguably slightly unfortunate not to be ahead at the line.

Big Evs is a formidable opponent, who should improve for his disappointing effort in the race twelve months ago, with a year of strengthening and experience on his back. However, speedy mare Asfoora looks the one to beat in this field, and if she can replicate the form she has shown in her past two runs, she should prove tough to beat.

Under Oisin Murphy for Henry Dwyer, Asfoora is worth siding with at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Asfoora in 15:35 York SBK 15/8

Three-year-old gelding Apiarist is an interesting contender in this competitive handicap. He comes into the race after finishing fourth twice, at both Ascot and Goodwood respectively, most recently when sent off at odds of 40/141.00. He is often available at an enticing price, and is often able to outrun his odds.

A son of Night Of Thunder, he fetched 100,000gns as a yearling and showed plenty of promise during a juvenile campaign, finally landing his maiden win at the track in October.

He won a 16 runner handicap on the Knavesmire at odds of 28/129.00, beating third-placed Grey Cuban, who is now on a mark of 95 after two successive wins at Chester, whilst giving him 4lbs. Nellie Leylax, a 101-rated gelding who is two from two this season, was in fourth. There is plenty of substance in that form, and the proven course form is a plus, especially for a relatively local trainer in Kevin Ryan.

Having run consistently well this season following first outing at Newmarket, he is a lively each-way contender who represents value at 40/141.00 with five places on offer.