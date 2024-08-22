Ryan Moore Day Three York Ebor Rides: Believing can hit the frame in Group 1 Nunthrope Stakes

Ryan Moore has four rides on the third day of the York Ebor Festival

Believing can go close in the Group 1 Nunthrope Stakes

Yet to see the best of Camille Pissarro

Point Lonsdale is interesting on his first try over two miles. It was a smart run to finish third in Saint-Cloud last day when dropping back to 12f. He won over an extended 1m5f in Chester Ormonde Stakes on his previous run, staying on really well there, so you'd have to be encouraged that the 2m here is within his range.

Gregory and Vauban bring a good level of form to the table though, and it's a competitive race, but my lad could be suited by the step up in trip and has a solid chance.

His second to Babouche in the Anglesey was a very smart effort with the winner going on to land the Pheonix Stakes and her form obviously ties in with Whistlejacket.

That's a good level of form but as ever in these two-year-old races, several can take a big step forward, but he's a horse I like and we haven't seen the best of him yet.

She is a consistent filly and her win at the Curragh showed what she is capable of when it all comes together.

She was slowly into her stride in the King George at Goodwood and has to turn the form around with Big Evs and Asfoora but if she can start cleaner than the last day she has good place chance.

A full complement of 20 for the £100k Convivial maiden and I'm on the once raced Wotton Bassett filly, Whirl. She ran straight to the line in a maiden won by Red Letter at the Curragh and she should step forward for that.

As you would expect for the prize money on offer, it's a very competitive race with some very well bred newcomers.

Timeform Day Three York Ebor Festival Verdict

Point Lonsdale - 14:25 York

Point Lonsdale is just 1 lb lower than Timeform top-rated and five-star selection Gregory in the Lonsdale Cup, but he still appeals as being Ryan Moore's best chance of a winner on Friday. He has faced plenty of stiff tasks in the last year or so, but he hardly ever runs a bad race, and he deservedly resumed winning ways in style when proving six and a half lengths too good for Arrest in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester in May.

Point Lonsdale ran creditably back down in trip when third in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud when last seen, but given how well he saw out the longer trip at Chester, he is well worth a try at two miles. This even longer trip could well unlock further progress and he doesn't have much to find on form with the principals.