York Ebor Festival Day One Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Wednesday

Day One York Ebor Festival tips from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and more

Ryan Moore has three rides on the opening day of the meeting

Group 1 Juddmonte International the feature race of the day

Insight, tips and analysis for Wednesday's action

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassador provides exclusive insight for an exciting Day's racing on the first day of the York Ebor Festival...

Listen to Day One York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...

Mark Milligan: "It wouldn't be the Ebor meeting if we weren't kicking off with an ultra-competitive sprint handicap, and this 5.5f contest is about as deep as it gets, with plenty arriving in tip-top form.

"There are some really progressive sprinters lining up here, with Holkham Bay, Pilgrim and Shagraan right at the top of the shortlist, to name just three.

"However, with six places on offer on the Sportsbook, I'm going to side with one who we know plenty about but is becoming too well handicapped to ignore.

"Silky Wilkie started the season rated 103, but is edging back down the weights and put in a really eye-catching run at this track last time.

"He finished eighth of 14 that day that day but shaped much better than the bare result, tanking along before fading a little late in the day, possibly feeling the effects of a big runner-up effort at Hamilton the previous week.

"Karl Burke's charge had a peak rating of 108 last season, so his current perch of 99 makes him look very well treated, while apprentice Sam Fielding taking off a valuable 7lb adds even more to the appeal.

"With pace spread right across the track, I'm hoping Silky Wilkie's draw in stall 17 won't be too much of an inconvenience and he's well worth an each-way stab in a trappy opener."

Recommended Bet Back Silky Wilkie each-way in the 13:50 York SBK 9/1

Mark Milligan: "While the Juddmonte International is the big race on day one of the meeting, the supporting cast of Group races isn't at all bad, and the 7f Acomb Stakes features a clash between two of potentially the most exciting juveniles around.

"Godolphin's Ruling Court cost a fortune at the breeze-up sales and he made a fine winning debut at Sandown, sprinting clear in the final furlong and having a subsequent winner back in third.

"Ordinarily he'd be a standout for a race such as this, but there's one in the line-up who has as much, if not more, potential.

"The Lion In Winter hails from the Aidan O'Brien stable and also made a winning start last month in what looks a deep maiden at the Curragh.

"He took a while to figure out what was needed but was incredibly strong at the finish and was immediately propelled towards the head of next year's Derby betting on the back of an impressive performance.

"It's rare that a two-year-old gets a rating of 100 on debut from Timeform, particularly when that rating is accompanied by a large 'P', but that's exactly what The Lion In Winter achieved and he could go on to be a special horse.

"In what could develop into a two-horse race, he looks the value at 15/8."

Recommended Bet Back The Lion In Winter in the 14:25 York SBK 15/8

Ryan Moore: "He ran well in the Derby before stepping up on that effort and winning a decent renewal of the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

"We carry a penalty for that, but he sets the standard here and the trip and track will play to his strengths. He's done everything asked of him so far and this is a nice stepping stone to autumn targets. The Harry Charlton trained King's Gambit is an interesting runner.

"He may have been unsuited by how the races were run on his last two starts so there could be more to come from him. Illinois won the Queens Vase over 1m6f but he handled the drop back to 1m4f well in the Grand Prix de Paris. I thought that was in really decent effort and he has a legitimate chance in his own right."

Alan Dudman: "Calandagan is one of two from France, and was a high-achiever last time with a blitzkrieg performance at Royal Ascot in the King Edward VII Stakes.

"A breathtaking performance there saw him scorch home by 6L in a time that was almost a second-and-a-half quicker than the Duke Of Edinburgh for older horses.

"Everything ticked the box there - the time was good, the pace was there to run at and it suited him coming from off the pace.

"I don't doubt he'll be held up here, and the trainer will be hoping for similar tactics or strong pace from the King George at Ascot, as Francis-Henri Graffard won that prize with Goliath.

"He's solid at 6/17.00, and at a similar price to Ambiente Friendly, he looks the play here.

"Five of the last six winners from the King Edward VII have gone on to win at the top level - including King Of Steel, and I don't doubt he can deal with an injection of pace either with a drop down in distance as he ran a 3f sectional at Ascot in the face of a speed of 103%.

"Plus, he proved he was more than just a French mudder last time, as Ascot was genuinely rapid ground.

"The last 3yo to win this was Japan in 2019, and he was the sixth for Aidan O'Brien to go with some of his greats like Rip Van Winkle, Australia and Giant's Causeway.

"Due to Calandagan being gelded, he's not only been robbed of his most cherished personal belongings, but robbed of the chance to take in the Classics as geldings are not allowed.

"With the trend of King Edward VII winners going on to Group 1 success, at the price and with him proving himself on fast ground, I am taking the 6/17.00."

Recommended Bet

Back Calandagan to win the 2024 Group 1 Juddmonte International SBK 6/1

Daryl Carter: "Richard Hannon's Great Bedwyn - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has given me a headache this season, but today looks ripe for him to put it all together and land a sizeable pot. The four-year-old is undoubtedly ahead of the handicapper from a rating in the 80s, as he proved with another fast-finishing effort at Goodwood last time.

"He continues to frustrate, but he ran well here at this venue last May as a three-year-old behind Chesspiece when shaping like he needed a stiffer test of stamina then, and today's move up to 2m for the first time is a big positive and well overdue. Furthermore, his latest form is working out well. The Newbury runner-up, Lieber Power, all but won two Racing League events the next twice, scoring at Chepstow before going down by a neck at Windsor.

"His Goodwood victory last June sees the runner-up now a Listed winner rated 100, proving he must be well treated from this rating of 89. He is the type to win and prove well-treated or flop, so I am win-only here.

"A few others here offer much in the way of handicapping scope. Forza Orta runs well at this venue and is lower in the handicap than last year's win.

"However, the big danger is Knightswood 17/29.50, who, like the selection, continues to frustrate and is clearly ahead of the assessor if things drop right for him. I expect money for him and correctly so, but I don't trust him."

Recommended Bet 16:10 York - Back Great Bedwyn SBK 6/1

Daryl Carter: "The day's best bet comes in the form of a Karl Burke filly who is on the cusp of bouncing back to her best and left the firm indication at Goodwood last time that she is ready to strike.

"Got To Love A Grey - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ticks plenty of boxes. She finished her race powerfully at Goodwood, having made much of the running but perhaps found the track a little on the sharp side.

"Still, it was a bounce back to form from her after a muddling middle part of the season, and the third has since won at Windsor in the Racing League.

"She is best judged on her excellent Listed Chantilly victory on her seasonal debut when easily taking care of a 106-rated rival.

"Today, she returns to the scene of her two-year-old Listed Victory in the Marygate Stakes race last May. Her two-year-old effort saw her clock quicker than the handicap on the card won by Kuwait City and JM Jungle, and she looks well treated, having returned to this venue in handicap company just two pounds higher than Goodwood and back against her own sex.

"There's lots to like about this three-year-old at 6/17.00 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 16:45 York - Back Got To Love A Grey E/W SBK 15/2

James Mackie: "Moving Force for trainer Richard Fahey has had his sights lowered now dropping back into a Nursery Handicap and that could be exactly what he needs.

"The son of Mehmas made a bright debut at Beverley in May over 5f when getting off the mark at the first time of asking.

"Sent into the much tougher Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes over the same C&D he bumped into the talented Shareholder, only going down by a short head.

"He has since ran in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly and has fell short on both ocassions.

"However, he has not ran disgracefully, with his run in France last time out coming on softer ground than he wants.

"Getting back to quick conditions in calmer waters, at 10/111.00 he looks too big of a price to leave alone, with plenty going for him.

"Trainer Richard Fahey has won two of the last 10 renewals of this race and Moving Force looks to be a better talent than those horses."