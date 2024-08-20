Ryan Moore Day One York Ebor Rides: City Of Troy sets the standard in Group 1 Juddmonte International

Ryan Moore has three rides at the York on Wednesday

City Of Troy looking for hat-trick of Group 1 wins

The Lion In Winter can stay unbeaten

Los Angeles looking for more black type glory

He did it well for Wayne (Lordan) at the Curragh when I was on the subsequent winner, Ides Of March, so it was nice to see the form of the race getting a little boost.

The expensive breezer by Justify, Ruling Court, looked very smart when winning first time up in Sandown and could be the one to beat but several of these 2-year-olds can take a step forward here. This is a good opportunity to get a look at our lad and see what he is.

He ran well in the Derby before stepping up on that effort and winning a decent renewal of the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

We carry a penalty for that, but he sets the standard here and the trip and track will play to his strengths. He's done everything asked of him so far and this is a nice stepping stone to autumn targets. The Harry Charlton trained King's Gambit is an interesting runner.

He may have been unsuited by how the races were run on his last two starts so there could be more to come from him. Illinois won the Queens Vase over 1m6f but he handled the drop back to 1m4f well in the Grand Prix de Paris. I thought that was in really decent effort and he has a legitimate chance in his own right.

A very competitive renewal and several have chances but, in terms of Group 1 ability I can't help feeling that the main players all have some sort of questions to answer and need to come up to City Of Troy's level. We are a 3-time G1 winner now over 7f, 1m2f and 1m4f.

Bluestocking was a course and distance winner when landing the Middleton earlier this season and ran well in the King George. She probably brings the second-best piece of form to the race but needs to step up again. The Gleneagles colt, Calandagan, was suited by the way the Ascot race (King Edward VII) unfolded but there are some question marks over the form of that race, plus he drops back to 10f here.

Alflaila is a good consistent horse but has yet to make the step up in G1 company while another Gleneagles colt, Ambiente Friendly, needs to turn around Derby form with us. The Japanese horse, Durezza, is a classic winner who disappointed over 2m last time out but prior to that had gone through the grades nicely and Zarakem showed up well in Ascot. Neither of them are back numbers.

Like I said, it's a competitive renewal but my horse sets a high bar that the rest have to try to reach.