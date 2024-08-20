Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: French raider can shake up Troy in Juddmonte International

City Of Troy a strong favourite for Wednesday's Juddmonte International

The Wooden Horse has become the Wonder Horse

How much do you put into one run? That's the question for a punter in dealing with City Of Troy, who following his 2,000 Guineas flop was rather cruelly dubbed "The Wooden Horse".

We live in an instant world, where everything fresh has to be the best or the worst, and while Aidan O'Brien had a ready-made excuse (with one eye on stallion values), he answered the critics to banish that rather uncharitable appellation with a sumptuous performance in the Derby.

He came of age then, with all the brilliance of his 2yo campaign, the Derby provided the ultimate test to earning honurs of being the highest rated 3yo at that point.

The star Ballydoyle inmate then produced a scrappy win in the Coral Eclipse, on ground which he clearly didn't enjoy, but top horses need to prove it under all circumstances over trips and goings, although I am convinced White Birch would have given him a proper race on good ground. And we still haven't seen White Birch.

Timeform awarded him a rating of 120 following Sandown, although a few pounds of that rating should be given for getting "down and dirty", but it was the lowest of any Eclipse winner this century and 4lb off his Epsom triumph.

But back to the nagging doubt with me, especially if we are being asked to take 11/102.11 or 1/12.00, and that is the fact he was taken off his feet at Newmarket and he faces a record-breaking field on Wednesday.

York is a speed favouring track too, and O'Brien must be applauded for not shying away from any battle like Frankel did. This will also be the deepest race he's been in - and with Newmarket still in my mind, I am happy to sit out at the price and to take him on.

Is Bluestocking in the right race?

The challenge is a strong one - with runners from France and Japan and the home challenge coming from Bluestocking.

Ralph Beckett has chanced his arm here rather than the Yorkshire Oaks, and why not? Why rust unburnished on the shore when you can set off into dark broad seas?

There's plenty of talent and aptitude in this field, and York suits her as she has a Middleton win to her name, albeit in a slow time. Free Wind has not boosted the form of that, though, with a heavy defeat at Goodwood.

Bluestocking is classy, and it's good we've had no pointless shadow play from Beckett in terms of what race she'll go for - he wants to take on the big guns.

Her price was notably weak on the Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning - and she had drifted two wickets from 5/16.00 to 7/18.00 and I suspect it's due to the ground.

Pretty Polly success at the Curragh came on officially soft, but her record on good to firm (while consistent) reads 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and good is better with 1st and 2nd.

Plus she was winless in 2023 from six attempts, and my doubt here is the 1m2f on potentially fast going is not her metier.

Ambiente Friendly the wiseguy selection?

Ambiente Friendly has been floating around the 13/27.50, 5/16.00 and 6/17.00 mark and is on a revenge mission as part of his dual with City Of Troy and has nearly 3L to make up from the Epsom. Much like a Pushkin Onegin dual.

However, if you'd like a test for Ambiente Friendly for his perfect conditions - it will be a speed track on quick ground over 1m2f.

He chanced Epsom and chanced the Irish Derby, and while not beaten far in the Classic across the sea, his stamina gave way having hit 1.341/3 in-running to go with his 1.748/11 in-play price at Epsom.

The 3yo really does posses a high cruising speed, and while it's easy to say his campaign has been at fault, we want horses, and top ones to be tested and taken out of their comfort zone. James Fanshawe has tried, but it could well be 1m2f for now.

Tactics from the AOB team will be interesting here too, as they leave no stone unturned, and with Hans Andersen to play his front-running fable out, Ryan Moore will no doubt be craving that pace while keeping on an eye on the sleek, smooth Ambiente Friendly. And remember, he was deeply impressive in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

Just how good is Calandagan?

Calandagan is one of two from France, and was a high-achiever last time with a blitzkrieg performance at Royal Ascot in the King Edward VII Stakes.

A breathtaking performance there saw him scorch home by 6L in a time that was almost a second-and-a-half quicker than the Duke Of Edinburgh for older horses.

Everything ticked the box there - the time was good, the pace was there to run at and it suited him coming from off the pace.

I don't doubt he'll be held up here, and the trainer will be hoping for similar tactics or strong pace from the King George at Ascot, as Francis-Henri Graffard won that prize with Goliath.

He's solid at 6/17.00, and at a similar price to Ambiente Friendly, he looks the play here.

Five of the last six winners from the King Edward VII have gone on to win at the top level - including King Of Steel, and I don't doubt he can deal with an injection of pace either with a drop down in distance as he ran a 3f sectional at Ascot in the face of a speed of 103%.

Plus, he proved he was more than just a French mudder last time, as Ascot was genuinely rapid ground.

Fellow gallic Zarakem has been the big mover on the Sportsbook this week - cut from 22/123.00 into 12/113.00, and you'd be pretty pleased if you are sitting on an each-way price at the former.

He won the Prix D'Harcourt at Longhcamp earlier this term in the spring in deep ground, but like Calandagan, proved himself on a quick surface with a fine second in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes behind Auguste Rodin.

The 4yo was held up and did well considering he was winning form at 1m5f, and while arguably unlucky when short of room, I don't think he would have been "Gus".

I feel loathed to tip him at 12s now he is half the price, though.

Will the trip catch out the great Japanese hope?

To add to the international feel of the race, the Japanese runner Durezza is a massive 33/134.00 shot on the Sportsbook, and I am hoping we get to see more Japan stars of the turf as they have pumped in plenty of money to their stallions.

Durezza has a Japanese St Leger winner over 1m7f, and I wouldn't know enough about form in that part of that world to recommend a bet, but on plain evidence - a winner of that distance surely won't be quick enough against 1m2f horses?

His last run at Kyoto was over 2m 115 days ago too.

In terms of an each-way play, Owen Burrows' Alfaila has to come into the reckoning at 9s.

That's purely on his York record which reads 1112, and Burrows has always held the belief he could snatch a Group 1 win with him.

He's a 5yo rated 118 so shouldn't be too far away, and going back to last season he was certainly unlucky in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Good to firm is very much his bag, and he was a close fourth in the strongly-run Prince Of Wales's Stakes. However, he could be a little vulnerable at the top level, and he's much at the top table on Wednesday.

Conclusion

The last 3yo to win this was Japan in 2019, and he was the sixth for Aidan O'Brien to go with some of his greats like Rip Van Winkle, Australia and Giant's Causeway.

Due to Calandagan being gelded, he's not only been robbed of his most cherished personal belongings, but robbed of the chance to take in the Classics as geldings are not allowed.

With the trend of King Edward VII going on to Group 1 success, at the price and with him proving himself on fast ground, I am taking the 6/17.00.