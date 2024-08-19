Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/2 NAP among four York Ebor Day 1 selections

Keep faith with Kylian at York

Great Bedwyn can finally come good

King's Gambit can outspeed York rivals

Got To Love A Grey 15/2 8.50 is the standout NAP

It was great to get back on the horse, so to speak, with a 9/110.00 winning NAP at Pontefract on Sunday, and that can propel us forward into one of the best racing weeks of the year.

The York Ebor Festival is full of opportunities, and there are plenty of races over the week to find winners.

We kick off today with four selections. Best of luck this week, and remember to bet responsibly.

It would be folly to ignore the improvement that Archie Watson got out of Kylian - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - from a gelding operation at Ascot last week at the Shergar Cup meeting, and we are yet to see the best of him under the guidance of his new trainer.

Notably, his latest run was the most he has offered off the bridle for some time, indicating that he is working his way back to his best.

He was worthy of a small upgrade at Ascot, having been slowly away and forced into a poor position. He raced away from the main action and had to cover plenty of ground to run down the well-treated winner. He should have a tough ask to overturn the form on that evidence, but I expect another improved effort on this second outing following the cruellest cut of them all.

The three-year-old holds plenty of ability, and today's return to York and this five-and-a-half furlong trip will suit. He ran an excellent race at this venue last term in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes, for which he went off a 9/43.25 favourite but was denied a clear run on multiple fronts.

If he can continue to thrive he must hold sound claims on this third handicap start. The low draw is another positive, as this race has favoured runners on the far side of the track and he should get a good tow into this race through Democracy Dilemma in stall three.

As you would expect, in this race, there are many dangers. Holkham Bay heads the pack after an impressive display at Ascot, while JM Jungle and Silky Wilkie are also big threats, which is why I am happy to play win-only at 10/111.00 or bigger. I must point out he is as big as 16/117.00 in places.

Recommended Bet 13:50 York - Back Kylian SBK 10/1

This is a cracking race, and I will look to play in the Sportsbook's W/O market on the day of the race with Diablo Rojo. The Amo Racing runner was impressive on his debut at Redcar over six furlongs, and the speed he showed on that occasion will hold him in good stead in this contest. This race has had a few upsets over the years, and while there are two very promising horses heading affairs here, the son of Pinatubo also has a good deal of potential.

I fully respect Ruling Court and would favour him over the Aidan O'Brien runner, The Lion In Winter; however, I have been bitten more than once by short-priced horses in this race.

York's seven-furlong track offers a different test to these lightly raced two-year-olds, and speed is a huge asset. Last year's winner stepped up from six furlongs to win this, and previous winners have shown a good turn of foot at tracks like Epsom and Wolverhampton.

Still, the market is correct with the Appleby and O'Brien runners, given their future potential, but maybe Diablo Rojo is the here-and-now horse.

The sensible way to play this is to look in the W/O market and try to profit by removing horses Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter.

Los Angeles was supplemented for this contest by his powerful trainer, and that move alone must be respected. However, there were four separated by less than two lengths in his Irish Derby victory, and he looks to be crying out for further than this, so I want to be against him.

Aidan O'Brien has entered pace-maker Euphoric to ensure this is a good test, but King's Gambit - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should relish it also.

He can be forgiven for his latest run when beaten by the smart Juddmonte entry Alflaila. There was no pace, and he was forced into his own running. At Royal Ascot, he did remarkably well to get as close as he did to the winner, considering the ground he had to make up in the home straight from the rear of the pack. That form now looks good, with Ascot winner Jayarebe finding only the outstanding Economics too good in Deauville next time (six lengths clear of the third).

He has improved with every run and will relish the fast ground today, but the same can't be said for favourite Los Angeles.

Looking back at the selections run in the London Gold Cup at Newbury, he will surely have little trouble with this new trip, and he rates one of the better bets of the day.

Deira Mile is not passed over lightly. He needs to find extra gear when the going gets tough, and he will eventually be at home over 1m6f.

King's Gambit is the quickest horse in this field and can make that count today.

Back him at 13/82.63 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:00 York - Back King's Gambit SBK 9/4

This race is an outstanding renewal, a mouthwatering clash and a race to savour. Seldom would we see a field size of 13 in the Juddmonte International Stakes, and rarely of this quality.

The first place to start is with the 11/102.11 favourite City Of Troy, undoubtedly at his basement price in this company. He must drift out as bookmakers look to protect against each-way place bets. Still, this will be the first time he has had his ground, and he will surely relish a quicker surface.

He may have been laboured at Sandown, but it was tacky ground. The concern with that run was that he hung right, but it may have been down the surface. Still, that form has worked out tremendously well. The runner-up, Al Riffa, slammed home next time in Germany, and the fourth went within a neck of winning the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

His outstanding Derby performance is still fresh in mind, and I expect him to be ridden more forward than at Epsom in a field of hold-up performers.

He will need to be at his brilliant best to fend off these rivals in undoubtedly his most challenging assignment yet. Still, Ryan Moore has a good habit of getting in the correct position in these races, and few horses can afford to give him the first run.

While there is no better race to take on City Of Troy if you are not a fan of him, there's no better time to back him if you are.

Calandagan was devilishly impressive at Royal Ascot and is fast improving. He is unexposed on a sound surface and could yet be anything. I was very impressed with his finishing effort at the Royal meeting, and he must be seen as the biggest danger despite the depth of this race.

However, finding negatives with City Of Troy in the straight market takes work, and he can prove himself to be one of the best.

Maljoom will get some of my cash as he always does. He should relish this move up to ten furlongs for the first time, and I can see him running very well today. He has his ground; he is open to further improvement at the trip, and, well, it's William Haggas at York.

Maljoom is building to a bigger performance, and only time will tell whether this will be a step too far. However, he needs a close look at in the W/O market for an each-way play. If you backed him last time, do have something tiny in some capacity on him.

Richard Hannon's Great Bedwyn - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has given me a headache this season, but today looks ripe for him to put it all together and land a sizeable pot. The four-year-old is undoubtedly ahead of the handicapper from a rating in the 80s, as he proved with another fast-finishing effort at Goodwood last time.

He continues to frustrate, but he ran well here at this venue last May as a three-year-old behind Chesspiece when shaping like he needed a stiffer test of stamina then, and today's move up to 2m for the first time is a big positive and well overdue. Furthermore, his latest form is working out well. The Newbury runner-up, Lieber Power, all but won two Racing League events the next twice, scoring at Chepstow before going down by a neck at Windsor.

His Goodwood victory last June sees the runner-up now a Listed winner rated 100, proving he must be well treated from this rating of 89. He is the type to win and prove well-treated or flop, so I am win-only here.

A few others here offer much in the way of handicapping scope. Forza Orta runs well at this venue and is lower in the handicap than last year's win.

However, the big danger is Knightswood 17/29.50, who, like the selection, continues to frustrate and is clearly ahead of the assessor if things drop right for him. I expect money for him and correctly so, but I don't trust him.

Recommended Bet 16:10 York - Back Great Bedwyn SBK 6/1

The day's best bet comes in the form of a Karl Burke filly who is on the cusp of bouncing back to her best and left the firm indication at Goodwood last time that she is ready to strike.

Got To Love A Grey - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ticks plenty of boxes. She finished her race powerfully at Goodwood, having made much of the running but perhaps found the track a little on the sharp side.

Still, it was a bounce back to form from her after a muddling middle part of the season, and the third has since won at Windsor in the Racing League.

She is best judged on her excellent Listed Chantilly victory on her seasonal debut when easily taking care of a 106-rated rival.

Today, she returns to the scene of her two-year-old Listed Victory in the Marygate Stakes race last May. Her two-year-old effort saw her clock quicker than the handicap on the card won by Kuwait City and JM Jungle, and she looks well treated, having returned to this venue in handicap company just two pounds higher than Goodwood and back against her own sex.

There's lots to like about this three-year-old at 6/17.00 or bigger.