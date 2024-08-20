York Ebor Festival Day One Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 9/1

Mark goes for a Silky each-way shot in the first

It wouldn't be the Ebor meeting if we weren't kicking off with an ultra-competitive sprint handicap, and this 5.5f contest is about as deep as it gets, with plenty arriving in tip-top form.

There are some really progressive sprinters lining up here, with Holkham Bay, Pilgrim and Shagraan right at the top of the shortlist, to name just three.

However, with six places on offer on the Sportsbook, I'm going to side with one who we know plenty about but is becoming too well handicapped to ignore.

Silky Wilkie started the season rated 103, but is edging back down the weights and put in a really eye-catching run at this track last time.

He finished eighth of 14 that day that day but shaped much better than the bare result, tanking along before fading a little late in the day, possibly feeling the effects of a big runner-up effort at Hamilton the previous week.

Karl Burke's charge had a peak rating of 108 last season, so his current perch of 99 makes him look very well treated, while apprentice Sam Fielding taking off a valuable 7lb adds even more to the appeal.

With pace spread right across the track, I'm hoping Silky Wilkie's draw in stall 17 won't be too much of an inconvenience and he's well worth an each-way stab in a trappy opener.

Recommended Bet Back Silky Wilkie each-way in the 13:50 York SBK 9/1

While the Juddmonte International is the big race on day one of the meeting, the supporting cast of Group races isn't at all bad, and the 7f Acomb Stakes features a clash between two of potentially the most exciting juveniles around.

Godolphin's Ruling Court cost a fortune at the breeze-up sales and he made a fine winning debut at Sandown, sprinting clear in the final furlong and having a subsequent winner back in third.

Ordinarily he'd be a standout for a race such as this, but there's one in the line-up who has as much, if not more, potential.

The Lion In Winter hails from the Aidan O'Brien stable and also made a winning start last month in what looks a deep maiden at the Curragh.

He took a while to figure out what was needed but was incredibly strong at the finish and was immediately propelled towards the head of next year's Derby betting on the back of an impressive performance.

It's rare that a two-year-old gets a rating of 100 on debut from Timeform, particularly when that rating is accompanied by a large 'P', but that's exactly what The Lion In Winter achieved and he could go on to be a special horse.

In what could develop into a two-horse race, he looks the value at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back The Lion In Winter in the 14:25 York SBK 15/8

Its quite unusual for the Juddmonte International to attract a double-figure field, but that's what we've got this year, with plenty lining up to take on City Of Troy.

Barring his 2000 Guineas blip, Ballydoyle's self-proclaimed latest 'best horse ever' has done nothing wrong, though he was more workmanlike than impressive in gluey conditions in the Eclips at Sandown last time.

However, that form was boosted when runner-up Al Riffa bolted up in Germany last week, albeit in a weak Group 1 race for the level.

While City Of Troy is the most likely winner, I'm still not convinced he's one to take a short price about and I think there's plenty of mileage in French raider Calandagan's price of 6/17.00.

Granted, the form of his Royal Ascot win hasn't worked out great so far, but he could hardly have been more impressive in bolting up by six lengths, a performance that was fully backed up by the timefigure.

He looks on a steep upward curve, and perhaps importantly, is proven in all kinds of conditions, so if the Knavesmire is hit by any rain between now and off time, he won't be inconvenienced.

This race has a good each-way shape to it and Calandagan will be hard to knock out of the frame if rocking up in the same form as last time.