York Ebor Festival Day 3 Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV racing on Friday
-
-
-
York Ebor Festival Friday Tips and Predictions
13:50 York - Sam Turner: Take a chance on Champ
Marhaba The Champ
- J: Jason Hart
- T: Sophie Leech
- F: 00048-792
It is anybody's guess how Marhaba The Champ will react to a switch of stable at six years of age, but judged on his final start at Doncaster, the bargain buy could outrun his lofty price in the opener on day three of the Ebor festival.
Make no mistake, the son of Galileo is no good thing, but there were definitely green chutes of recovery on Town Moor on his final start for former connections and new handler Sophie Leech looks to have spent well in acquiring the gelding for 8,000gns at the July Newmarket Sales.
Those with decent memories will recall Marhaba The Champ landing this race two years ago in the hands of Ryan Moore and, although that was his last win, his neck defeat at the hands of Arkinthestars did at least prove the fire and will-to-win still remains.
15:00 York - Timeform: Top rated runners sets the clear standard
Do Or Do Not (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: Ed Walker
- F: 02223
Do Or Do Not is still searching for a first win but he has some useful placed form and sets the standard in the Gimcrack, topping Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb from Reciprocated.
Indeed, Do Or Do Not has the three best pieces of form on offer courtesy of his seconds in the Coventry and July Stakes and his third in the Vintage Stakes.
This doesn't look like a strong edition of the Gimcrack and is a good opportunity for Do Or Do Not to gain a deserved victory after three solid efforts in better races than this.
15:35 York - Katie Midwinter: Asfoora get the Nunthorpe nod
Asfoora (Aus)
Things haven't yet worked out for Australian mare Asfoora this year in the UK, managing a respectable fifth in the King Charles III before being unsuited by the slightly easier conditions on her subsequent start at Goodwood. She proved last summer, however, that she is more than capable of putting on a show on her day, claiming Royal Ascot success and putting in hugely competitive efforts in both of her following starts, including when fourth in this contest.
Likely to be in contention once again, the Henry Dwyer-trained seven-year-old has the ability to land another Group One prize with a favourable run and warrants her place towards the head of the market. Excuses can be made for her latest effort in Group Two company.
16:10 York - Mark Milligan: Cape Flora is on the right track
Cape Flora
- J: Kieran O'Neill
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 7-9451
This looks an open fillies' handicap, but I was most taken by the way John & Thady Gosden's Cape Flora dispensed with lower class opposition last time and she could well make the step up in grade now she's on the right track.
The daughter of Kingman wasn't helping herself earlier this year by taking too much of a grip and not seeing out her races, while also making life even more difficult by starting slowly. However, she was much more alert from the stalls at Leicester last time and appeared to relish a switch to front-running tactics with her usual hood removed.
That wasn't much of a race but she fairly bolted up from the front and was value for extra on top of the six-length winning margin, while the Timeform timefigure she recorded there is good enough to make her competitive at this higher level.
17:20 York - Timeform: Horse in Focus runner can build on Goodwood run
Sea Force (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 4-22134
Sea Force has shaped has shaped well on both starts in handicap company and appeals as being on a good mark after edging up only 1 lb for his close-up fourth at Goodwood last month.
Sea Force, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, challenged inside the final furlong and held every chance, hitting an in-running low of 2.0 on Betfair, but he seemed caught out by the rain-softened ground and couldn't quite sustain his effort.
That performance earned Sea Force Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he still has the 'small p'. His pedigree certainly offers encouragement there could be more to come as he's by Sea The Stars and out of dual Group 3 winner Pretty Baby, which makes him a half-brother to Nell Gwyn winner Pretty Crystal.
Now read more of Friday's horse racing previews and get our experts' tips
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
