Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Blaze can scorch a trail on the Knavesmire

Champ can land a knockout blow at tasty odds

Murray's trailblazer just mint at York

Washington could hit new Heights if draw is fair

It is anybody's guess how Marhaba The Champ will react to a switch of stable at six years of age, but judged on his final start at Doncaster, the bargain buy could outrun his lofty price in the opener on day three of the Ebor festival.

Make no mistake, the son of Galileo is no good thing, but there were definitely green chutes of recovery on Town Moor on his final start for former connections and new handler Sophie Leech looks to have spent well in acquiring the gelding for 8,000gns at the July Newmarket Sales.

Those with decent memories will recall Marhaba The Champ landing this race two years ago in the hands of Ryan Moore and, although that was his last win, his neck defeat at the hands of Arkinthestars did at least prove the fire and will-to-win still remains.

Gelded and the subject of a wind operation in recent times, there is clearly some physical frailty associated with Leech's new charge these days, but the Doncaster form was boosted with the winner scoring next time out and the front two pulled six lengths clear from the furlong marker to suggest there remains some petrol in the tank.

Two of his three career wins have come at York in a rather stop-start career and he looks worth chancing at big odds to modest stakes, even if the Sportsbook odds compilers have shrewdly taken no chances at the time of posting!

Recommended Bet Back Marhaba The Champ, E/W, in 13:50 York SBK 25/1

Group successes for Bucanero Fuerte and Power Blue, the latter at the top level, and four other victories in the month of August have signalled a golden couple of weeks for trainer Adrian Murray.

The Irish handler has the opportunity to add further prestigious gains to his season with Arizona Blaze who could find the return to the Knavesmire to his liking here.

Berthed in the middle of the track with Frost At Dawn in close proximity for company, the son of Sergei Prokofiev ran a blinder in the Commonwealth Cup when 'winning' his side only to be narrowly overhauled by the talented Time For Sandals.

That form has already began to work out well with the selection bolting up at the Curragh subsequently, while Sayidah Dariyan (4th) has also won along with Sky Majesty (8th).

Seventh-home Big Mojo also endorsed the form with a narrow defeat in the July Cup and Arizona Blaze appears to have a great chance of supplementing his impressive Curragh win with a handy draw in the middle of the track.

Recommended Bet Back Arizona Blaze, E/W 4 Places, in 15:35 York SBK 11/2

The draw could seemingly have been a whole lot kinder to Washington Heights who bids to go five better that his sixth in this race last year.

Kevin Ryan's five-year-old was drawn away from the brazen speed of Ponntos and winner Bradsell 12 months ago too and time will probably tell he faces a tough task trying to win this event up the stands' rail from stall 17.

However, day one saw two straight track sprinters win from double figure stalls and the son of Washington DC has plenty of raw pace alongside in Celandine and Spartan Arrow so, if he could hit the lids sharply and find his stride, he could well outrun his odds with four places on offer given his love of the track and speed figure from his latest win there.

Recommended Bet Back Washington Heights, E/W 4 Places, in 15:35 York SBK 14/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here