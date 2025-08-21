Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for York including a 10/1 Horse In Focus

Do Or Do Not has best form on offer

Zgharta has been shaping up well

More to come from unexposed Sea Force

Do Or Do Not is still searching for a first win but he has some useful placed form and sets the standard in the Gimcrack, topping Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb from Reciprocated.

Indeed, Do Or Do Not has the three best pieces of form on offer courtesy of his seconds in the Coventry and July Stakes and his third in the Vintage Stakes.

This doesn't look like a strong edition of the Gimcrack and is a good opportunity for Do Or Do Not to gain a deserved victory after three solid efforts in better races than this.

Recommended Bet Back Do Or Do Not in the 15:00 at York SBK 7/4

Newmarket maiden winner Zgharta was thrown into the deep end on her handicap debut in the 25-runner Sandringham at Royal Ascot, but she shaped better than seventh place might suggest given she ended up in the centre of the track away from the main action.

Zgharta again ran better than an unplaced effort would indicate when fifth at Goodwood last time as she had to wait for a gap over a furlong out but kept on well close home and finished with running left.

That effort earned her the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time, while she also still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to improve. Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle, which has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag, and a bold bid looks on the cards.

Recommended Bet Back Zgharta in the 16:10 at York SBK 11/4

Sea Force has shaped has shaped well on both starts in handicap company and appeals as being on a good mark after edging up only 1 lb for his close-up fourth at Goodwood last month.

Sea Force, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, challenged inside the final furlong and held every chance, hitting an in-running low of 2.0 on Betfair, but he seemed caught out by the rain-softened ground and couldn't quite sustain his effort.

That performance earned Sea Force Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he still has the 'small p'. His pedigree certainly offers encouragement there could be more to come as he's by Sea The Stars and out of dual Group 3 winner Pretty Baby, which makes him a half-brother to Nell Gwyn winner Pretty Crystal.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Force in the 17:20 at York SBK 10/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here