York Ebor Festival: Katie Midwinter's Nunthorpe Stakes preview and 1-2-3-4 prediction

Katie Midwinter previews the Nunthorpe Stakes at the Ebor Festival

Lady Iman is current favourite for the Group One sprint

17 runners line up in Friday's feature on the Knavesmire

The leading contenders

Things haven't yet worked out for Australian mare Asfoora this year in the UK, managing a respectable fifth in the King Charles III before being unsuited by the slightly easier conditions on her subsequent start at Goodwood. She proved last summer, however, that she is more than capable of putting on a show on her day, claiming Royal Ascot success and putting in hugely competitive efforts in both of her following starts, including when fourth in this contest.

10 (5) Asfoora (Aus) J: Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy T: Henry Dwyer, Australia

Henry Dwyer, Australia F: 4124-1757 SBK 5/1

EXC 10

Likely to be in contention once again, the Henry Dwyer-trained seven-year-old has the ability to land another Group One prize with a favourable run and warrants her place towards the head of the market. Excuses can be made for her latest effort in Group Two company.

Speedy colt Arizona Blaze enjoyed the perfect preparation for a return to Group One company with a two-length success in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh last month. He was narrowly denied a Commonwealth Cup success by Time For Sandals when outrunning odds of 28/129.00 in his previous outing at Royal Ascot, proving his credentials at the highest level. He shouldn't be discounted, having shown consistent form throughout his career to date.

9 (9) Arizona Blaze J: David Egan

David Egan T: Adrian Murray, Ireland

Adrian Murray, Ireland F: 42-131621 SBK 9/2

EXC 7.2

Last term, he often made the frame in tough contests, including when narrowly denied in the valuable Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes here, and beat subsequent dual Group One winner Camille Pissarro in the Marble Hill Stakes. The Adrian Murray-trained Amo Racing-owned colt seems to be improving as he matures and is a reliable performer, capable of holding his own in this company.

Two-year-olds bid for history

Bidding to become the first juvenile since Kingsgate Native claimed the Group One prize in 2007, Irish-raider Lady Iman steps up to this level for the first time following an impressive success in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. The exciting daughter of Starman is four from five in her career so far for Ger Lyons, and has shown he possesses plenty of ability and talent with the scope for even further improvement.

16 (4) Lady Iman (Ire) J: Joe Fanning

Joe Fanning T: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

G. M. Lyons, Ireland F: 11121 SBK 5/1

EXC 6

A few youngsters have tried and failed to make the grade in recent years, but The Platinum Queen was only denied by the magnificent Highfield Princess in 2022, providing hope that it is possible, with the weight-for-age allowance playing its part.

17 (10) Spicy Marg J: Harry Bentley

Harry Bentley T: Michael Bell

Michael Bell F: 1051 SBK 14/1

EXC 15

Spicy Marg is another two-year-old bidding for glory in this competitive sprint, acquiring the services of now Hong Kong-based Harry Bentley. She has plenty to find on form, but has been improving and should also have further progression to come, representing a Michael Bell yard who landed the 2011 renewal with Margot Did.

Fillies could dominate

A Group Three winner of the Summer Stakes when last seen, following an excellent fourth in the Commonwealth Cup, three-year-old filly Sayidah Dariyan makes only her eighth career start for Richard Hughes, still largely unexposed as she returns to Group One company.

15 (2) Sayidah Dariyan (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Richard Hughes

Richard Hughes F: 316-1341 SBK 13/2

EXC 10

The mount of Ryan Moore, Sayidah Dariyan is another who has shown a consistent level of form throughout her career and is on an upward trajectory. She was able to defy odds of 66/167.00 to make the frame at Royal Ascot, and could be capable of something similar again.

13 (11) She's Quality (Ire) J: James J. G. Ryan

James J. G. Ryan T: Jack W. Davison, Ireland

Jack W. Davison, Ireland F: 6610-2222 SBK 11/1

EXC 13

She's Quality has certainly lived up to her name with a string of excellent performances this season, finishing second in all four of her runs at Group Two and Group Three level. Deserving of her day in the sun, a Group One prize may elude her, but she has more than warranted her place in this field and may still be developing into a top level sprinter.

11 (6) Frost At Dawn (Usa) J: Mickael Barzalona

Mickael Barzalona T: William Knight

William Knight F: 9-8722124 SBK 20/1

EXC 22

Only narrowly denied in the King Charles III Stakes, before emerging with credit from Goodwood on her subsequent start, Frost At Dawn cannot be discounted for William Knight. She is no stranger to defying her odds, and is capable of providing a shock on a going day, as she almost did at Royal Ascot.

Handicap to Group One?

With plenty of experience on the Knavesmire in his favour, handicapper turned Group Two winner Jm Jungle has been a revelation this term, performing consistently well with form figures of 22311231, with two of his defeats suffered by American Affair, a Group One winner now rated 114.

1 (13) Jm Jungle (Ire) J: Jason Hart

Jason Hart T: John & Sean Quinn

John & Sean Quinn F: 5-2231231 SBK 10/1

EXC 13

In-form and seemingly at the peak of his powers, the John and Sean Quinn-trained gelding is dangerous to underestimate now on a 24lb higher mark than when victorious at the meeting last year. If he is to make his presence felt at Group One level, this is likely the place he'll do it.

Ed Walker holds strong hand

Denied her chance at this level for Ed Walker when withdrawn prior to the off at Royal Ascot, Mgheera is another coming into the race with a consistent profile this term, suffering only one defeat from three starts to the talented Arizona Blaze. A winner at Group Two and Group Three level respectively since making the switch to Britain, the five-year-old has amassed plenty of valuable experience throughout her career which should hold her in good stead.

The yard is also represented by Kingman filly Celandine, who was narrowly denied in Listed company on her latest start having previously finished a three-length third to Sayidah Dariyan over 6f here. The Group Two has appeared once at this level in juvenile company, when fifth to Lake Victoria in the Cheveley Park Stakes, but did beat subsequent Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals in the Lowther Stakes last August, the form of which has been significantly franked.

Outsiders could outrun their odds

Things didn't pan out favourable for Kerdos in first-time cheekpieces at Goodwood, but it was a run worth forgiving and he had previously put in a great effort when fifth in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, outrunning odds of 66/167.00.

2 (12) Kerdos (Ire) J: Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan T: Clive Cox

Clive Cox F: 5546-7558 SBK 33/1

EXC 48

Last year's Temple Stakes winner may prefer a softer surface to be seen to best effect at this level. He has, however, proven he can be competitive on a going day in this company and is far from a forlorn hope for Clive Cox, who has enjoyed multiple Stakes successes so far this term.

6 (15) Spartan Arrow (Ire) J: Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle T: Archie Watson

Archie Watson F: 91410219 SBK 66/1

EXC 100

A Listed winner on his penultimate start, Spartan Arrow has further improvement to find but the form of his narrow defeat in the Dash has been franked by the winner Jm Jungle, who was in receipt of 3lb from the eventual runner-up. He has proven black-type form, albeit at a lower level, and whilst he needs to take another positive step, a number of experienced handicap performers have been able to make their presence felt at this level this season.

The rest of the field

Jonathan Portman-trained Rumstar has shown glimpses of form that would suggest he's in with a chance in this contest, with black-type victories as well as a narrow defeat to American Affair in a Doncaster handicap last autumn, when giving away 9lb to the future Group One winner. He has beaten She's Quality twice this term, but couldn't land a serious blow in Ireland on his latest start. A return to form is possible, but a step up is needed in this company.

5 (14) Rumstar J: Rob Hornby

Rob Hornby T: Jonathan Portman

Jonathan Portman F: 551-16015 SBK 14/1

EXC 27

It has been a while since Manaccan landed a Dundalk Group Three in his previous success, having spent a long period of time off track since, but he proved he retains some ability having taken a step forward from two recent runs when fourth to Vintage Clarets in an Ascot handicap earlier this month. Further improvement is required, but this may be too tough a task at this stage in his career.

Washington Heights finished a respectable sixth to Bradsell in last year's renewal of the Group One sprint, before running with credit in the Flying Five Stakes, too. He had previously beaten subsequent July Cup winner Mill Stream to Group Three success in the Abernant Stakes, defying odds of 33/134.00 to prevail. Narrowly denied by the same rival in the Duke Of York Stakes, the five-year-old son of Washington DC has shown good form against tough opposition previously and could be capable of a bold bid.

Sands Of Mali colt Ain't Nobody also represents the Yorkshire-based yard, and, although he has plenty to find on recent form, he has shaped with potential as a sprinter and has the scope for further improvement.

4 (8) Night Raider (Ire) J: James Doyle

James Doyle T: K. R. Burke

K. R. Burke F: 0511-3006 SBK 9/1

EXC 13

Listed winner Night Raider has been found wanting so far this term, including at both Royal Ascot and in the July Cup, hbut he emerged as the best of his pack on the standside at Goodwood, beaten two-lengths by Jm Jungle, finishing strongly under James Doyle at odds of 12/113.00. It's possible there's more to come from the Dark Angel colt, who has a classy pedigree and represents an in-form local trainer in Karl Burke.

Nunthorpe Stakes prediction

1. Asfoora

2. Arizona Blaze

3. Mgheera

4. Kerdos