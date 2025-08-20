York Ebor Festival Day 2 Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV racing on Thursday

Betfair Racing Cheat Sheet for ITV races at York Ebor Festival

York Ebor Festival Thursday Tips and Predictions

America Queen absolutely bolted up by 12 lengths on debut at Haydock, barely breaking sweat as she sauntered away and the visual impact was quite something.

That said, the time wasn't out of the ordinary and the jury is out as to what the form is worth, but she could hardly have been more impressive and this €180k breeze-up purchase certainly looks to have all the tools to be a pattern-class performer.

Her draw in stall four and Ryan Moore taking the ride are both positives, too.

Recommended Bet Back America Queen to win 13:50 York SBK 2/1

RAAKEB had possible excuses in the Super Sprint at Newbury and he's favoured by these terms on the pick of his form, so can give his stable another winner in this valuable contest. Tadej is the obvious threat after his win in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville but he was only a length ahead of the selection in the Coventry at Royal Ascot and is 7 lb worse off here. Front Line Fury and Song of The Clyde complete the shortlist.

One horse which does appeal in the Clipper Handicap, admittedly a typically well-contested event in itself, is Apiarist who arrives back on the Knavesmire following an eye-catching effort at the Galway festival.

The Kevin Ryan-trained son of Night Of Thunder has recorded a number of career best efforts on a synthetic surface, however that may be more by circumstance and I'm excited to see how he goes in this handicap now he has a decent draw and the big field he craves.

The selection can race exuberantly which is probably why his best three efforts on the all-weather have all come in double figure fields which enable him to find cover and settle.

Recommended Bet Back Apiarist, E/W 5 Places, in 15:00 York SBK 10/1

MINNIE HAUK has found significant improvement upped in distance this season, landing the English/Irish Oaks double, and she can add the Yorkshire equivalent to her tally with her trainer having won 4 of the last 5 renewals of this Group 1. Estrange wouldn't be one to take lightly, though, if getting suitable ground, while Garden of Eden had excuses on her latest outing.

Dubai-owned Charlotte's Web steps into the unknown here, tackling a new trip for the first time but her finishing percentage in the Lyric was in excess of 108% and her closing sectional was quicker than the runner-up who is shorter than her in today's markets at time of writing.

That data suggests she was hitting the line strongly and, given her dam was placed over a mile in France on her juvenile debut and there are others like Kalabaya ( a useful performer at 11 furlongs) out of a half-sister to top-class middle distance performer Kalanisi in the pedigree, I'm hopeful there is enough stamina in the pedigree for her to find improvement stretching out in distance.

Recommended Bet Back Charlotte's Web, E/W, in 16:10 York SBK 9/2

The Kodi Bear colt Logi Bear finished a promising third to Coppull on debut at Leicester staying on strongly, making up ground late on to be beaten only a length-and-a-half. The form has worked out well with the winner going on to finish third to Gstaad in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, whilst runner-up Stardinia has won since as well as five others from the field.

In his second appearance, Logi Bear chased home subsequent Windsor Castle Stakes winner Havana Hurricane, who has placed at Group Two level to Coppull since, and then went on to shed his maiden tag in comfortable fashion at Newmarket. He also finished fourth to £720,000 breeze-up purchase Maximized in an Epsom contest which also featured Havana Hurricane, and was an eye-catcher from the rear of the field in his latest outing at Goodwood.

Recommended Bet Back Logi Bear E/W in 16:45 York SBK 14/1

On debut last year, the Brian Ellison-trained filly Perfect Part provided a huge shock when defying odds of 125/1126.00 to land the Hilary Needler Trophy, but is winless since despite performing well in Listed company behind Spycatcher on her return to action as a three-year-old. She has proven she possesses plenty of ability, and has the scope for further improvement on only her 11th start.

With course form in her favour and plenty to like about this daughter of Mehmas, Perfect Part warrants serious consideration from a workable mark and can make the frame in the hands of Cam Hardie.