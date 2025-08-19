Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 33/1 Ebor Festival pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at the Ebor Festival and in the Racing League

Tenacious filly can outrun her odds in the Lowther Stakes

Unexposed juvenile makes each-way appeal at York

During her debut campaign so far, Argentine Tango has achieved form figures of 2121132, performing consistently well including against tough opposition such as Venetian Sun and Lady Iman. She claimed Listed honours at Newmarket in June, recording a third success from five races on that occasion, before placing at Group Three level on her latest start.

A likeable filly, the Tim Easterby-trained daughter of Mattmu is impossible to rule out as she has been able to defy the odds to make the frame on a number of occasions since a narrow defeat at odds of 33/134.00 on debut at Beverley.

Tough and tenacious, Argentine Tango possesses many admirable qualities and her grit and determination can see her to good effect in this competitive contest. Whilst she faces a number of unexposed, exciting rivals here, she has the benefit of a great amount of valuable experience which should hold her in good stead as she searches for another Stakes success under regular rider David Allan.

Recommended Bet Back Argentine Tango E/W in 13:50 York SBK 11/1

Six-year-old gelding Ancient Rome must carry top weight to victory if he is to reign supreme on the Knavesmire this Thursday, but he has defied odds before to land a big handicap pot when a 33/134.00 winner of the Chesterfield Cup on debut for Charlie Hills, and can do so again.

His recent form has left a lot to be desired, but he was only narrowly beaten at Sandown at the beginning of July and, although he has been unable to make any impression since, is back on a mark of 100 as a result.

Formerly trained by André Fabre, for whom he competed in the famous colours of Michael Tabor, Ancient Rome won a Group Three before being narrowly beaten at Group One level as a juvenile. He was unable to reach those heights as a three-year-old, but did finish fourth to Modern Games in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

His latest success came in the Kentucky Downs Mint Millions Stakes, and despite being winless since, he has performed with credit including when narrowly denied in a Group Two and when third to Nations Pride in the Grade One Arlington Million Stakes at Colonial Downs.

A classy performer on his day, Ancient Rome possesses the ability required to be competitive from his current rating in this handicap, with Kieran Shoemark partnering him for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Rome E/W in 15:00 York SBK 28/1

Likeable chestnut gelding Dutch Decoy can outrun his odds from a rating of 86, despite being 7lb higher than his latest success at his beloved July Course in Newmarket.

The experienced eight-year-old, who makes his 82nd career start in this competitive mile handicap, hasn't been able to land a blow in higher class contests so far this term, but showed he still retains plenty of ability with back-to-back success during July and can return to form with a favourable trip. Last year, he was beaten only by Toimy Son when contesting the Golden Mile at Goodwood from a rating of 90, therefore has shown to be able to pose a threat from a higher rating.

A bold bid isn't out of the question from his current mark, and the Charlie Johnston-trained contender shouldn't be discounted at generous odds, capable of making his presence felt on a going day.

Dutch Decoy makes each-way appeal under Callum Shepherd as he bids for a 12th career success.

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in 15:00 York SBK 33/1

Richard Hannon saddled Angel Hunter to victory in this race twelve months ago, and is represented by a pair of exciting prospects in the form of Ballistic Missile and Logi Bear this time around. Both head to York with a chance, but the latter makes the most appeal as one of the more experienced juveniles in the field, making his eighth career start under Sean Levey.

The Kodi Bear colt finished a promising third to Coppull on debut at Leicester staying on strongly, making up ground late on to be beaten only a length-and-a-half. The form has worked out well with the winner going on to finish third to Gstaad in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, whilst runner-up Stardinia has won since as well as five others from the field.

In his second appearance, Logi Bear chased home subsequent Windsor Castle Stakes winner Havana Hurricane, who has placed at Group Two level to Coppull since, and then went on to shed his maiden tag in comfortable fashion at Newmarket. He also finished fourth to £720,000 breeze-up purchase Maximized in an Epsom contest which also featured Havana Hurricane, and was an eye-catcher from the rear of the field in his latest outing at Goodwood.

There should be plenty of further progression to come from Logi Bear, who represents a trainer often worth keeping in mind with his juvenile performers.

Recommended Bet Back Logi Bear E/W in 16:45 York SBK 14/1

Gelded ahead of this assignment, Gold Dawn makes his handicap debut from an opening mark of 76, which could prove lenient based on his debut effort behind now 110-rated subsequent Listed winner Morris Dancer.

On that occasion, Gold Dawn travelled well from the front before stumbling when mounting his challenge, in contention at the time when losing momentum to be beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by the eventual winner.

The race had previously been won by the likes of recent Group Three winner Seagulls Eleven and the hugely talented, yet sadly ill-fated Ancient Wisdom, and the form of this year's renewal has been franked by a couple of horses in behind, including now 90-rated Command The Stars who reopposes here.

Since then, Gold Dawn has featured in a maiden and novice event won by the unbeaten Amakhala Warrior, who holds a Dewhurst Stakes entry, failing to make a serious impression but appearing to still be learning with experience with the scope for further improvement.

A half-brother to Listed winner It Ain't Two, as well as the hugely likeable Balon d'Or, Gold Dawn, who is out of Listed-placed Usra, has shown potential in three starts to date, with noteworthy form. He can make his presence felt in the handicap sphere and the first-time visor could spark further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Gold Dawn E/W in 16:45 York SBK 16/1

Perfect Part is a likeable filly who has run well twice previously on the Knavesmire, firstly when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by the talented Celandine in the Lowther Stakes last year, and when unfortunate to be beaten in handicap company here in May.

She runs from a rating of 94 once again, bidding for redemption having struggled for a clear run when in the process of outrunning odds of 25/126.00 on that occasion, making plenty of appeal at the weights.

On debut last year, the Brian Ellison-trained filly provided a huge shock when defying odds of 125/1126.00 to land the Hilary Needler Trophy, but is winless since despite performing well in Listed company behind Spycatcher on her return to action as a three-year-old. She has proven she possesses plenty of ability, and has the scope for further improvement on only her 11th start.

With course form in her favour and plenty to like about this daughter of Mehmas, Perfect Part warrants serious consideration from a workable mark and can make the frame in the hands of Cam Hardie.

Recommended Bet Back Perfect Part E/W in 17:20 York SBK 20/1

Richard Fahey-trained Golden Mind drops in trip now back on his last winning mark with capable 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman in the plate, putting him in with excellent claims at the weights.

The four-year-old son of Galileo Gold has been running well this year, putting in competitive efforts in tough handicaps, including when narrowly denied at odds of 25/126.00 by Partisan Hero on Oaks Day at Epsom. He performed with great credit when a two-and-a-half-length fourth to subsequent Stewards' Cup winner Two Tribes in the International Handicap at Ascot, too, with the form of that race having been significantly boosted since.

From a workable mark, Golden Mind should be capable of making his presence felt in this field and has the ability to return to the winners' enclosure with some luck in-running.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Mind E/W in 19:15 Newcastle SBK 14/1

Making his second appearance following wind surgery for Michael Dods, likeable gelding Glenfinnan is one to note from a low mark of 85 in this handicap.

The five-year-old is 8lb lower than his previous success last August, and possesses enough class to bounce back to form with a favourable trip. He hasn't been seen to best effect so far this season, but has had some excuses on occasion with things not panning out well for him.

Better than shown in recent runs, the likeable son of Harry Angel shouldn't be discounted from a low mark, having been given a chance at the weights here under Connor Beasley.