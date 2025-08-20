Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner hopes Apiarist can sting the layers at York

Return to York could see Ryan handicapper rocket home

Our tipster confident in Apiarist Clipper claims

Charlotte's taken to weave her Web in Galtres

Following an exhilirating opening day of the Ebor festival, day two doesn't appear quite so enthralling with a sales race and a four-runner renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks.

Add a 19-runner nursery and a fiendishly difficult closing handicap for fillies where the draw will play a part, then punters could do well to tread carefully.

One horse which does appeal in the Clipper Handicap, admittedly a typically well-contested event in itself, is Apiarist who arrives back on the Knavesmire following an eye-catching effort at the Galway festival.

The Kevin Ryan-trained son of Night Of Thunder has recorded a number of career best efforts on a synthetic surface, however that may be more by circumstance and I'm excited to see how he goes in this handicap now he has a decent draw and the big field he craves.

The selection can race exuberantly which is probably why his best three efforts on the all-weather have all come in double figure fields which enable him to find cover and settle.

He certainly travelled well enough in Ireland last time, but couldn't find the breaks from his rail position turning in and did incredibly well to snatch fourth, again suggesting that he may find further improvement when returned to a mile on a flat track.

Given a two-month break following a commendable winter and spring campaign which also featured a respectable effort in the Lincoln from a modest draw, Apiarist made an encouraging return to action behind subsequent Group winner Never So Brave in the Buckingham Palace Stakes, again hitting the line strongly over the seven furlongs.

Four outings on the Knavesmire have yielded figures of 4143 and his run at this meeting 12 months ago was another eyecatching effort when, after being dropped in from the widest draw and being last at halfway, he charged into fourth and was only beaten three lengths.

Four-year-olds with some course form have traditionally gone well in this race and it's worth hunting around in the village for the best double figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Apiarist, E/W 5 Places, in 15:00 York SBK 10/1

The British Royal family look to have a stranglehold on the Galtres Stakes with Rainbows Edge and Aeolian both prominent in the market for the 12-furlong Listed event.

Both will have their supporters and understandably so given they arrive in Yorkshire on the back of promising efforts last time however, at the prices, the consistent Charlotte's Web makes some appeal.

Admittedly, after 13 career starts we know where we are with the Night Of Thunder Filly who is yet to win on turf, but is four from eight on the all-weather.

That isn't to say she is a one trick pony though as her latest performance behind Sand Gazelle at this venue in the Lyric Stakes indicated she is more than capable of winning on grass and the form suggests there isn't much between the selection and Rainbows Edge who was runner-up to the all-the-way-winner that day.

Dubai-owned Charlotte's Web steps into the unknown here, tackling a new trip for the first time but her finishing percentage in the Lyric was in excess of 108% and her closing sectional was quicker than the runner-up who is shorter than her in today's markets at time of writing.

That data suggests she was hitting the line strongly and, given her dam was placed over a mile in France on her juvenile debut and there are others like Kalabaya ( a useful performer at 11 furlongs) out of a half-sister to top-class middle distance performer Kalanisi in the pedigree, I'm hopeful there is enough stamina in the pedigree for her to find improvement stretching out in distance.

Recommended Bet Back Charlotte's Web, E/W, in 16:10 York SBK 9/2

