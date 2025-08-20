Thursday ITV Tips: Mark Milligan's three to back on Day 2 of the Ebor Festival

Back impressive debut winner in the opener

The 6f Group 2 Lowther Stakes for two-year-old fillies kicks off the second day of York's Ebor Festival and short-priced favourite Royal Fixation sets a clear standard on her second-place finish to Venetian Sun in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket last time.

That was a big step up on the form she'd achieved when winning a Thirsk novice contest on debut and she does need to prove that she can back it up having been sent off one of the outsiders at HQ. This isn't a big field, but she is drawn highest of all in stall 11 too, which may not prove ideal if the runners gravitate towards the far side.

I'll pass on her and instead go with another who is prominent in the betting and falls into the 'could be anything' category.

America Queen absolutely bolted up by 12 lengths on debut at Haydock, barely breaking sweat as she sauntered away and the visual impact was quite something.

That said, the time wasn't out of the ordinary and the jury is out as to what the form is worth, but she could hardly have been more impressive and this €180k breeze-up purchase certainly looks to have all the tools to be a pattern-class performer.

Her draw in stall four and Ryan Moore taking the ride are both positives, too.

Recommended Bet Back America Queen to win 13:50 York SBK 2/1

This 1m handicap looks wide-open on paper but whether it pans out quite that way remains to be seen as there are a couple of less-exposed types in the field who could both be on the way to stakes races sooner rather than later.

The William Haggas-trained Bullet Point was off the mark for the season at Newmarket in April and he has run fine races in defeat at Ascot on his last two starts, finishing runner-up in both the Hunt Cup and another good-quality handicap at the King George meeting.

He's a straightforward type who should be well positioned from a good draw, but I just prefer the claims of the year-younger Remmooz, who did this column a good turn when winning over this C&D last month.

That was his first foray into handicaps having finished fourth in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot on his previous start, where he wasn't seen to best effect in trying to come from behind in a race that suited those ridden prominently.

Previous course form shouldn't be underestimated at York, and it looks a big plus that the selection has already proven he has what it takes to win on the Knavesmire. If he progresses as expected, this could well be Remmooz's final start in handicap company for some time.

Recommended Bet Back Remmooz SBK 9/2

The big race on Thursday is the Yorkshire Oaks, but it has attracted a disappointingly small field, certainly for betting purposes, with dual Classic winner Minnie Hauk a short-priced favourite.

She may not have things all her own way if Estrange lines up against her, though.

David O'Meara is on record as saying this filly is potentially the best he's trained but she does seem to need a bit of juice in the ground to be seen to her absolute best and it wouldn't be a big surprise if she didn't take her chance.

I'll take a watching brief here, but I'm much more interested in getting involved in the listed Galtres Stakes over the same trip just over half an hour later.

We only have to cast our minds back a couple of years to find William Haggas winning this race with a twice-raced filly in Sea Theme, who'd finished placed on debut before going on to win a novice contest. She then stepped up markedly to claim this prize on just her third start.

Aeolian brings in a remarkably similar profile and I'm hoping Haggas can repeat the trick.

Second at Chester on debut in July, she then went one better in a novice at Newmarket at the start of this month and looks to have the potential for much better as she progresses.

She's bred to be a good one too (half-sister to the same stable's Group winner Desert Hero), so it will be no surprise whatsoever if she makes the step up here despite her relative inexperience.