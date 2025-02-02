Sunday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the Dublin Racing Festival and Musselburgh

Sunday Racing Cheat Sheet for Leopardstown and Musselburgh

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and Mark Milligan

Read Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

Sunday horse racing tips and insight

"Not many British trainers have dared to cross the Irish Sea for an "away game" in Ireland in recent years, but up-and-coming trainer Harry Derham has shown himself to be game for the challenge and indeed saddled Washington to win a valuable handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in December.

"The gaps in between the runs of Queen's Gamble suggest that she might not be the easiest to train, but when she gets to the track she has shown herself to be a talented mare. Considering it was just her fourth run over hurdles, she ran a huge race to finish 1½ lengths second to Navajo Indy in a valuable handicap hurdle at Newbury in November.

"While she will run off a 4lb higher mark here, she still appeals as being well treated and Derham has been targeting this race with her for quite some time. She looks to have an excellent chance."

Recommended Bet Back Queens Gamble to Win 12:40 Leopardstown SBK 3/1

"He's been a bit disappointing since an encouraging debut over fences at Chepstow in October. He was then badly hampered at Wincanton before running below par at Doncaster. There aren't too many races for Insurrection who should be much happier on a right-handed track on good to soft ground. Hopefully he will run well."

Recommended Bet You can back Insurrection here SBK 11/4

"El Fabiolo returns late in the season following a hold, but he must rate one of the day's best bets if he is fit and well. He is rated nine pounds higher than Gaelic Warrior, holds a perfect 100% seasonal return record and is 2-2 at this track, scoring both times by wide margins.

"He easily holds the best 2m form in the race, and JJ Slevin took the double-green job precisely to get rides like El Fabiolo.

"Providing he is fit, and well, he should have too much speed for these rivals on all known time figures, and if not for the unknown, what has kept him off the track would be a considerably bigger staked selection.

"Back El Fabiolo at 5/23.50 or bigger."

Recommended Bet 14:10 Leopardstown - Back El Fabiolo SBK 11/2

"Lucinda Russell's Cadell has long been on my mind for a stamina-sapping test like this Edinburgh National, and he makes loads of appeal now moving into handicaps against exposed rivals.

"The novice was entirely outpaced in a hot Grade 2 at Sandown last time but did well considering the mistakes he made to stick in there for such a long time. His previous 15-length romp at Wetherby recorded a good speed figure, and he looks sure to improve on his hurdle form for the move to fences.

"Unexposed and still improving, he gets a confident vote to land the spoils. Surrey Quest is the biggest threat, but the selection has scope from this rating of 132, and the yard has won this twice in the last four years. Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger - he should be a clear favourite."

Recommended Bet 14:45 Musselburgh - Back Cadell SBK 13/2

"Barry Connell's Hgranca De Thaix created a good impression when getting off the mark over fences at Limerick in March, jumping accurately and responding well to pressure on the run-in.

"He followed up at Punchestown in May and looked a chaser who was really going places at that point, coming home four lengths to the good in a big-field handicap chase, something that will stand him in good stead here.

"He's had excuses for both below-par runs so far this season, his reappearance simply a pipe-opener over hurdles, while he didn't seem to get home back over fences stepped up to 3m last time.

"He's much better judged on those two previous wins, with the drop back to this sort of trip sure to see him to better effect.

"The fact that we have five places to go at on the Sportsbook makes him a solid each-way play."

Recommended Bet Back Hgranca De Thaix SBK 10/1

"As well as the DRF, we have action from Musselburgh on ITV on Sunday, and I'm very keen on the chances of Tony Martin's raider Hamsiyann in this 3m handicap hurdle.

"A strong stayer on the flat, he improved in leaps and bounds when stepping up from 2m to 2m 5f back over hurdles at Cheltenham last time, landing a gamble and looking well ahead of the handicapper.

"The stretch out to 3m is likely to show Hamsiyann in an even better light and it would be no surprise to see him contesting some of the top handicap hurdles before the season is out.

"There's also plenty of substance to that Cheltenham success, with several of the beaten horses coming out and winning next time.

"Although this race is a stiffer test in form terms, and Hamsiyann has been raised 10lb by the assessor, I'm expecting him to carry on progressing and stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet."

Recommended Bet Back Hamsiyann SBK 5/2

"As it stands, there is only one horse that can be bet at the odds and that is State Man. He has better form in the book and the fact that Townend has chosen to ride him gives encouragement that his uncharacteristically flat effort in the Neville Hotels Hurdle can be forgiven.

"If it was such a thing that Lossiemouth didn't run, those that take the current odds on State Man will be paid out at a far greater price than the likely SP after the Rule 4 deduction has been made. It promises to be a fascinating build-up and contest."

Recommended Bet Back State Man to Win 15:20 Leopardstown SBK 6/5

"Beckett Rock was good in winning at Clonmel last time, and he has come out of the race really well. He probably lacks a little bit of experience for a big field like this, he has only run three times and this will be his first run in a handicap, but he is progressing nicely as he gains experience over hurdles.

"He has come out of the Clonmel race really well, he seems to be very well in himself, and we think that there is more to come from him."