Rachael Blackmore Dublin Racing Festival Rides: I'm hoping for another big run from Quilixios

Rachael's looking forward to first ride on Queen's Gamble

Quilixios is aiming to put in another good performance

Shantreusse is in good form at home and has his chance

Queens Gamble is a really nice ride to pick up for Harry Derham in the first race on Sunday. Harry does well when he brings horses over to Ireland, he had two seconds at last year's Punchestown Festival, and he won a listed handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in December with Washington.

Queens Gamble won her two races for Harry last season, and she ran really well in the Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury on her debut this season to finish second. I've watched her races back, and she seems fairly straightforward.

Johnny Burke usually rides her but he has to ride at Musselburgh on Sunday. I've spoken to him about her and he was very helpful and positive, so I'm really looking forward to riding her.

This is obviously a very competitive race, but Quilixios has put up some really good performances this season, and we're hoping for a big run from him.

He was good in winning the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase on his debut this season, when he had Marine Nationale seven-and-a-half lengths behind him in second place. And he ran well last time in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown when he finished second behind Jonbon.

He won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at this meeting back in 2021 on his only run before this at Leopardstown, the track suits him well and we hope that he can go well.

This is another really competitive race, but Shantreusse goes there with his chance. He hasn't won yet over fences, but he won two of his four races over hurdles, and his first win over fences may not be too far off. He ran well on his debut this season to finish third in a competitive handicap chase at Punchestown in November, and he was unlucky to fall at the first fence last time in the Tim Duggan Memorial Chase at Limerick over Christmas.

He is in good form at home, he gets into this race on nice racing weight, and this two-mile-five-and-a-half-furlong trip at Leopardstown should suit him well.

Beckett Rock was good in winning at Clonmel last time, and he has come out of the race really well. He probably lacks a little bit of experience for a big field like this, he has only run three times and this will be his first run in a handicap, but he is progressing nicely as he gains experience over hurdles.

He has come out of the Clonmel race really well, he seems to be very well in himself, and we think that there is more to come from him.

