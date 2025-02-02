Rachael Blackmore Dublin Racing Festival Rides: I'm hoping for another big run from Quilixios
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore previews her four rides on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival and says she is hoping that Quilixios can produce another big run at Leopardstown...
-
Rachael's looking forward to first ride on Queen's Gamble
-
Quilixios is aiming to put in another good performance
-
Shantreusse is in good form at home and has his chance
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!
12:40 - Queens Gamble
Queens Gamble is a really nice ride to pick up for Harry Derham in the first race on Sunday. Harry does well when he brings horses over to Ireland, he had two seconds at last year's Punchestown Festival, and he won a listed handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in December with Washington.
Queens Gamble won her two races for Harry last season, and she ran really well in the Gerry Feilden Hurdle at Newbury on her debut this season to finish second. I've watched her races back, and she seems fairly straightforward.
Johnny Burke usually rides her but he has to ride at Musselburgh on Sunday. I've spoken to him about her and he was very helpful and positive, so I'm really looking forward to riding her.
14:10 - Quilixios
This is obviously a very competitive race, but Quilixios has put up some really good performances this season, and we're hoping for a big run from him.
He was good in winning the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase on his debut this season, when he had Marine Nationale seven-and-a-half lengths behind him in second place. And he ran well last time in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown when he finished second behind Jonbon.
He won the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at this meeting back in 2021 on his only run before this at Leopardstown, the track suits him well and we hope that he can go well.
14:45 - Shantreusse
This is another really competitive race, but Shantreusse goes there with his chance. He hasn't won yet over fences, but he won two of his four races over hurdles, and his first win over fences may not be too far off. He ran well on his debut this season to finish third in a competitive handicap chase at Punchestown in November, and he was unlucky to fall at the first fence last time in the Tim Duggan Memorial Chase at Limerick over Christmas.
He is in good form at home, he gets into this race on nice racing weight, and this two-mile-five-and-a-half-furlong trip at Leopardstown should suit him well.
15:50 - Beckett Rock
Beckett Rock was good in winning at Clonmel last time, and he has come out of the race really well. He probably lacks a little bit of experience for a big field like this, he has only run three times and this will be his first run in a handicap, but he is progressing nicely as he gains experience over hurdles.
He has come out of the Clonmel race really well, he seems to be very well in himself, and we think that there is more to come from him.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester