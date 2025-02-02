Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at odds up to 10/1

El Fabiolo can turn over odds-on stablemate

While Gaelic Warrior is the rightful favourite in the Grade 1 Dublin Chase, he's far from unbeatable and I'm not sure I want to be with him at his current odds of 8/111.73.

He was sent off favourite in a similar race to this over C&D on his seasonal reappearance at the Christmas meeting but came up short when beaten nearly four lengths by Solness.

He's likely to strip fitter for that (his first run 239 days) and things should be closer between them this time, but whether he warrants being as short as he is would be open to debate.

Solness might be overpriced, but I also think Gaelic Warrior's stable companion El Fabiolo is too big at 11/26.50, particularly when you consider how well he goes when fresh.

El Fabiolo carried all before him over fences last season before completely blowing out at odds of 2/91.22 in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

He was then no match for Jonbon at Sandown, but in fairness not many are, and I don't think finishing second to that top-class rival is any stick to beat him with.

His form is every bit as good, if not better, than Gaelic Warrior's and the fact that El Fabiolo has such a good record when returning from a break only adds to the appeal.

For me, the discrepancy in prices between the two Mullins trainees is simply too big to ignore.

Recommended Bet Back El Fabiolo SBK 11/2

This 2m 5f handicap chase has a really open look to it and, as with so many races at the DRF, has attracted a host of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott runners.

Search For Glory may prove best of the Elliott entries, while James Du Berlais should go well for the Mullins yard, but I'm taking both on with one who should appreciate a less-stiff stamina test than he faced last time.

Barry Connell's Hgranca De Thaix created a good impression when getting off the mark over fences at Limerick in March, jumping accurately and responding well to pressure on the run-in.

He followed up at Punchestown in May and looked a chaser who was really going places at that point, coming home four lengths to the good in a big-field handicap chase, something that will stand him in good stead here.

He's had excuses for both below-par runs so far this season, his reappearance simply a pipe-opener over hurdles, while he didn't seem to get home back over fences stepped up to 3m last time.

He's much better judged on those two previous wins, with the drop back to this sort of trip sure to see him to better effect.

The fact that we have five places to go at on the Sportsbook makes him a solid each-way play.

Recommended Bet Back Hgranca De Thaix SBK 10/1

As well as the DRF, we have action from Musselburgh on ITV on Sunday, and I'm very keen on the chances of Tony Martin's raider Hamsiyann in this 3m handicap hurdle.

A strong stayer on the flat, he improved in leaps and bounds when stepping up from 2m to 2m 5f back over hurdles at Cheltenham last time, landing a gamble and looking well ahead of the handicapper.

The stretch out to 3m is likely to show Hamsiyann in an even better light and it would be no surprise to see him contesting some of the top handicap hurdles before the season is out.

There's also plenty of substance to that Cheltenham success, with several of the beaten horses coming out and winning next time.

Although this race is a stiffer test in form terms, and Hamsiyann has been raised 10lb by the assessor, I'm expecting him to carry on progressing and stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.