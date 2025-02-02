Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Sunday Preview: Insurrection can rise up on ideal ground

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has two runners on Sunday

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls previews his two runners at Musselburgh on Sunday and says he's expecting improvement from his first of the afternoon...

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!

13:55 - Insurrection 

He's been a bit disappointing since an encouraging debut over fences at Chepstow in October. He was then badly hampered at Wincanton before running below par at Doncaster. There aren't too many races for Insurrection who should be much happier on a right-handed track on good to soft ground. Hopefully he will run well. 

15:00 - Red Risk

He hasn't run yet this season because he came back into training much later than most of ours but he is ready now and is very good fresh. He's 10, not getting any younger and though it looks as though he has it all to do off a mark of 140. it wouldn't surprise me to see him finish in the money because he has such a good record first time out. 

Paul's Best Chance on Sunday -  Insurrection, 13.55 Musselburgh: "I'm expecting better from Insurrection racing right-handed on ideal ground. "

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Sam Turner Tips: Pearl might prove a Chester jewel at 14/1

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup

  • Kevin Blake
Horse racing expert Kevin Blake
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 11/1 Chester Cup pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Al Wasl Storm could catch these on the hop

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Ruling Court screams Dawn Approach

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer