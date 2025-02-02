Paul Nicholls Sunday Preview: Insurrection can rise up on ideal ground
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls previews his two runners at Musselburgh on Sunday and says he's expecting improvement from his first of the afternoon...
-
Betfair ambassador on Team Dithcheat's Musselburgh duo
-
Insurrection can put disappointing runs behind him
-
Red Risk has impressive record first time out
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now!
13:55 - Insurrection
He's been a bit disappointing since an encouraging debut over fences at Chepstow in October. He was then badly hampered at Wincanton before running below par at Doncaster. There aren't too many races for Insurrection who should be much happier on a right-handed track on good to soft ground. Hopefully he will run well.
15:00 - Red Risk
He hasn't run yet this season because he came back into training much later than most of ours but he is ready now and is very good fresh. He's 10, not getting any younger and though it looks as though he has it all to do off a mark of 140. it wouldn't surprise me to see him finish in the money because he has such a good record first time out.
Paul's Best Chance on Sunday - Insurrection, 13.55 Musselburgh: "I'm expecting better from Insurrection racing right-handed on ideal ground. "
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester