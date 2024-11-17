Sunday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for final day of Cheltenham November meeting

Sunday Racing Cheat Sheet for Cheltenham November Meeting

Tips from Betfair's experts including Kevin Blake

Big Race Verdict on the Greatwood Hurdle

ITV's Sunday Cheltenham coverage kicks off with this 2m 4f novices' limited handicap chase and there are several promising young chasers lining up.

Favourite at the time of writing is Nicky Henderson's Peaky Boy and he's done nothing wrong over hurdles, winning both his starts at Cheltenham last season. He's bred to be a chaser and will clearly be a danger to all if taking to the bigger obstacles at the first time of asking.

However, I'm siding with northern raider Primoz, who already has chasing experience and created a good impression when wining a novice contest at Wetherby last time.

Lucinda Russell's six-year-old was progressive over hurdles last season but looks like making up into an even better chaser and he's in good hands to do just that.

His chasing debut last time was a good one, winning with more authority than the final margin suggests having been a little bit novicey at times.

He's sure to benefit from that initial experience and his shrewd trainer will have left no stone unturned when it comes to schooling him for this test.

Recommended Bet Back Primoz SBK 4/1

The ITV Racing cameras will be at Fontwell for a very competitive long-distance Handicap Chase, and it may be worth chancing the mare River Tyne completing the hat-trick.

She has been ultra-consistent in 2024, placing in all five of her chase starts, and she finally got her head in front at the 20th time of asking under rules when staying on powerfully to win at this venue over 3m2f on similar ground she'll encounter on Sunday.

Nick Gifford's 9yo was given a break over the summer, but she returned last month to win for the second time in two starts, again showing a liking for the extra test of stamina on soft ground at Plumpton.

She has been raised a further 4lbs for that narrow victory, but she's still only 1lb higher than her career high mark and more importantly, gets into Sunday's race off a lovely racing weight. In what looks a wide open race where all nine runners hold some sort of chance, she's worth backing at around the 6/17.00 mark.

Recommended Bet Back River Tyne to Win 14:05 Fontwell SBK 6/1

Course-and-distance winner Does He Know could improve plenty for his reappearance here, now making his second start following wind surgery. He carried top weight into fourth when last seen at the track, putting in a gallant effort from the front under Tom Bellamy who retains the ride.

Trained by Kim Bailey, the likeable nine-year-old always gives his all. A tough horse who stays well over this trip and is ground versatile, he has plenty of experience at the track which he can put to good use.

With form figures of 11512014 on the Old Course at Cheltenham, he holds a strong chance of making the frame and, given he's now only 1lb higher than his last winning mark having been dropped 4lb in his last two starts, he is on a workable mark from which he can regain the title he won from 152 two years ago.

Recommended Bet Back Does He Know in 14:55 Cheltenham SBK 4/1

14:55 Cheltenham - Mark Milligan: Soldier can jump rivals into submission

Abuffalosoldier is a sound-jumping front-runner, and he could well have things his own way in this 3m 3f premier handicap chase.

The Warren Greatrex-trained seven-year-old had a good first season over fences, putting it all together with a bold display from the front at Newbury in January.

A pair of decent in-frame finishes followed, and he shaped well when returning from six months off at Exeter last time.

Again going from the front, Abuffalosoldier typically jumped and travelled well, going down fighting by only half a length.

That outing should have put him spot on for this and a rise of 2lb is hardly punitive.

In terms of dangers, the likes of Does He Know and Hymac should be right up there, though the latter will find this more of a test than the company he's been keeping of late.

It's also worth keeping an eye on the returning Monbeg Genius, whose run in the Ultima when last seen is easily forgiven (made a bad early blunder and was reportedly struck into).

Recommended Bet Back Abuffalosoldier SBK 5/1

1 Under Control (Fr) J: Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville T: Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson F: 11011/72-6 SBK 9/1

EXC 12.5

Under Control has been lightly raced since showing herself to be very favourably handicapped indeed when beating Iberico Lord in the valuable Novices' Championship Final at Sandown in April 2023. That the runner-up went on to win last year's renewal of this race and the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury underlined the strength of that form.

The five-year-old hasn't had as fruitful a time of it since that victory, being restricted to just three starts. The most recent of those came in the Galway Hurdle, with the very fact that her connections opted to bring her over for such a competitive "away game" being a hint in itself that they feel she is still a well-handicapped mare. As it transpired, she got a slightly more positive ride than usual and hung in there well until fading on the run-in to finish sixth beaten 13 lengths.

This course and distance should suit her well and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see her run a big race.