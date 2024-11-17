Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three Cheltenham bets at up to 5/1

ITV's Sunday Cheltenham coverage kicks off with this 2m 4f novices' limited handicap chase and there are several promising young chasers lining up.

Favourite at the time of writing is Nicky Henderson's Peaky Boy and he's done nothing wrong over hurdles, winning both his starts at Cheltenham last season. He's bred to be a chaser and will clearly be a danger to all if taking to the bigger obstacles at the first time of asking.

However, I'm siding with northern raider Primoz, who already has chasing experience and created a good impression when wining a novice contest at Wetherby last time.

Lucinda Russell's six-year-old was progressive over hurdles last season but looks like making up into an even better chaser and he's in good hands to do just that.

His chasing debut last time was a good one, winning with more authority than the final margin suggests having been a little bit novicey at times.

He's sure to benefit from that initial experience and his shrewd trainer will have left no stone unturned when it comes to schooling him for this test.

Recommended Bet Back Primoz SBK 4/1

Abuffalosoldier is a sound-jumping front-runner, and he could well have things his own way in this 3m 3f premier handicap chase.

The Warren Greatrex-trained seven-year-old had a good first season over fences, putting it all together with a bold display from the front at Newbury in January.

A pair of decent in-frame finishes followed, and he shaped well when returning from six months off at Exeter last time.

Again going from the front, Abuffalosoldier typically jumped and travelled well, going down fighting by only half a length.

That outing should have put him spot on for this and a rise of 2lb is hardly punitive.

In terms of dangers, the likes of Does He Know and Hymac should be right up there, though the latter will find this more of a test than the company he's been keeping of late.

It's also worth keeping an eye on the returning Monbeg Genius, whose run in the Ultima when last seen is easily forgiven (made a bad early blunder and was reportedly struck into).

Recommended Bet Back Abuffalosoldier SBK 5/1

The 2m Greatwood is typically one of the most competitive handicap hurdles in the early part of the season and this year's renewal looks no exception, though it could well be dominated by a pir of lightly-raced sorts.

Quite rightly, plenty of eyes will be on the unbeaten mare Dysart Enos, who comes here in search of a seven timer, with three wins in bumpers and a trio of hurdle victories to her name.

In ratings terms, the middle of her three hurdle successes was the standout, taking care of a decent field of novices at this track, though that form did take a knock or two after.

That's not to take anything away from Dysart Enos, though, who could still be fairly treated off 131 for her handicap debut.

However, the four-year-old Burdett Road could be equally well treated off 133 and this keen-going sort has plenty of flat class to call on, having most recently been seen in Group 2 company behind Kyprios on Champions Day at Ascot.

His hurdles form stacks up well too - beaten only once in three starts - that coming at the hands of the classy Sir Gino in the Triumph Hurdle Trial here in January.

He'll need to settle a bit better than can be the case, but the big field and likely strong gallop should help him to drop his head, with the sound conditions likely to be in his favour too.