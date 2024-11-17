Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Henderson runner can take control of Greatwood Hurdle

The Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (15:30) is the main event on the third and final day of the November meeting at Cheltenham on Sunday.

The role of the race has changed quite a bit over the last 20 years, as the vast increase in Graded races in that time means that it isn't used as it once was by second-season hurdlers to test their credentials against most experienced rivals. Indeed, it is over 20 years since Rooster Booster bolted up in it off a mark of 155 prior to becoming the most recent horse to win it and follow up in the Champion Hurdle later that season.

While the race doesn't have the classy look that it once had, as demonstrated by the top weight being rated just 137 this year, the Greatwood Hurdle still represents a very competitive puzzle to solve.

Tough to pinpoint pace setters

As always, our starting point is to have a look at the potential pace picture of the race. Frankly, there doesn't look to be much on paper here. Napper Tandy has tended to race prominently or make the running. Royal Way also has tended to make the running or race prominently, but he has generally contested much less competitive races than this. Go Dante occasionally races prominently.

In short, it is difficult to pinpoint any solid potential pace pushers, which very much raises the possibility that this could get a bit messy and be pace favouring. I'll certainly be confining my primary interests to those that are likely to be ridden in the most forward quarter of the field.

Dysart an easy one to desert

In the build-up to this race there has been a lot of focus on the Fergal O'Brien-trained Dysart Enos.

Dysart Enos (Ire)

Jonathan Burke

Fergal O'Brien

EXC 3.55

The unexposed six-year-old has only had three runs over hurdles and was strongly fancied for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season only to be ruled out at the last minute due to a setback. With the softening ground leading to her being withdrawn at Aintree after that, her connections have had to be patient.

While it doesn't take much investigation to see the case why Dysart Enos might well by favourably handicapped, whether she'll be able to capitalise on it in this race is a question that is fair to ask. Her connections made no secret that they spent much of last season campaigning her as conservatively as possible to avoid picking up a penalty for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

While there was logic to it at the time with a view to that target, cantering around to win at 1/71.14, 5/61.84 and 1/91.11 in her three starts over hurdles didn't put much in the bank in terms of competitive experience over hurdles. Thus, this race will be a complete shock to her system in terms of being another planet of competitiveness to what she has experienced before over hurdles.

The possibility of it being steadily run will only make it more congested and put a further emphasis on being streetwise.

Given that her jumping was novicey on more than one occasion in those shallow waters last season, she is far from sure to be professional enough to show her full potential in a race like this at this stage of her career. Given her price is so short, she is an easy one to sidestep and look elsewhere for the winner.

Henderson runner could still be well-handicapped

The one I like in opposition to Dysart Enos is the Nicky Henderson-trained Under Control.

Under Control (Fr)

Nico de Boinville

Nicky Henderson

EXC 14.5

The five-year-old has been lightly raced since showing herself to be very favourably handicapped indeed when beating Iberico Lord in the valuable Novices' Championship Final at Sandown in April 2023. That the runner-up went on to win last year's renewal of this race and the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury underlined the strength of that form.

Under Control hasn't had as fruitful a time of it since that victory, being restricted to just three starts. The most recent of those came in the Galway Hurdle, with the very fact that her connections opted to bring her over for such a competitive "away game" being a hint in itself that they feel she is still a well-handicapped mare. As it transpired, she got a slightly more positive ride than usual and hung in there well until fading on the run-in to finish sixth beaten 13 lengths.

This course and distance should suit her well and it wouldn't be at all surprising to see her run a big race.

Back Under Control in the 15:30 Cheltenham

