Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Cheltenham includes 50/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Sunday

Unexposed chaser is one to consider

Tenacious Does He Know is on a workable mark

Irish-raider is no forlorn hope in the Greatwood Hurdle

Get a Completely Free Horse Racing Bet for the Cheltenham November Meeting

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

A new recruit for Gary Brown, Walking On Air failed to give his running on debut for the yard when last seen at Stratford, but has been dropped 3lb as a result and may come on for the outing. He was a big drifter in the market that day, out to 18/119.00 from a short price, and jumped poorly on his first run for 250 days.

This is only his third start over fences and, whilst he'll need to brush up on his jumping from his previous start, he jumped well enough on the whole when narrowly beaten by Henry's Friend last December, giving away 12lbs to a horse who went on to win the Grade Two Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot. The form of the race has been franked by fifth-placed Neon Moon, too, who is now 8lbs higher having subsequently won twice.

On that form, as well as some of his form over hurdles, including when fifth in the Pertemps Network Final, he appears well treated from his current mark of 134, and, considering he remains unexposed, there could be further progression to come.

At generous odds, it could be worth considering Walking On Air. His jumping will need to be slicker, but he is a horse with potential who may have a big day in him this season.

Recommended Bet Back Walking On Air E/W in 13:45 Cheltenham SBK 28/1

Course-and-distance winner Does He Know could improve plenty for his reappearance here, now making his second start following wind surgery. He carried top weight into fourth when last seen at the track, putting in a gallant effort from the front under Tom Bellamy who retains the ride.

Trained by Kim Bailey, the likeable nine-year-old always gives his all. A tough horse who stays well over this trip and is ground versatile, he has plenty of experience at the track which he can put to good use.

With form figures of 11512014 on the Old Course at Cheltenham, he holds a strong chance of making the frame and, given he's now only 1lb higher than his last winning mark having been dropped 4lb in his last two starts, he is on a workable mark from which he can regain the title he won from 152 two years ago.

Recommended Bet Back Does He Know in 14:55 Cheltenham SBK 4/1

Eight-year-old Go Dante wasn't seen to best effect in the Welsh Champion Hurdle when last seen in fifth at Ffos Las, but has subsequently had wind surgery and could come on for the run, as he did last year.

The Olly Murphy-trained gelding won over 2m1f at the track last December, following a sixth-placed effort in this race, and then went on to finish third in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, despite being 4lb higher. A win at Sandown followed before a luckless effort at Aintree, in which he conceded plenty of lengths at the start.

Now on a mark of 134, he could still be capable of showing some improvement considering the level of improvement he had shown last season from his previous campaign, and he was able to hold his own in tough company from a slightly lower rating.

At the weights, he holds strong claims if he bounces back from his recent outing, under regular rider Sean Bowen.

Recommended Bet Back Go Dante E/W in 15:30 Cheltenham SBK 10/1

Matthew Smith-trained Napper Tandy is no forlorn hope despite being available at a huge price in this valuable handicap. He beat 129-rated Icare Desbois to win his maiden hurdle at Punchestown in June, before being kept busy during the summer, finishing third in a Galway Listed contest behind Gale Mahler when 25/126.00.

Following a 62-day break, he returned in first-time cheekpieces at Down Royal handicap on the Flat, unable to make much of an impression in seventh, but he showed improvement when back over hurdles at Gowran Park, finishing three-and-three-quarter-lengths behind subsequent Listed second Park Of Kings.

Whilst he'll need to step up on his previous performances to make the frame here, he has been able to be somewhat competitive in big field handicaps previously, he has the benefit of race fitness, and he's on a workable enough mark with 5lb claimer James Smith aboard.

The yard is often effective when preparing a horse for a specific race, and considering he has proven his stamina over further, this trip in these conditions should suit nicely.

At a price of 50/151.00, he could be able to outrun his generous odds with five places available.